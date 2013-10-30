Preview: Thunder at Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder were ousted in the second round of the playoffs a season ago and begin their push for a deeper postseason run when they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Oklahoma City’s title hopes were derailed last spring when standout point guard Russell Westbrook was lost to a knee injury in the opening round and forward Kevin Durant was forced to be a one-man act. Utah is rebuilding after allowing Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap to leave as free agents.

Westbrook will miss the first four-to-six weeks of the season due to a second surgery on his knee. The Jazz also will be without their top point guard as first-round pick Trey Burke – the consensus college player of the year at Michigan last season – will be sidelined for two-plus months with a broken finger. Durant, who averaged 28.1 points last season, recently promised to be more calm this season after drawing 12 technical fouls in 2012-13 while being “obsessed” with winning the NBA title.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN (Oklahoma), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (2012-13: 60-22): Third-year man Reggie Jackson opens the season as the starting point guard due to Westbrook’s injury after a strong postseason in which he averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists in 11 games (nine starts). Westbrook recently had the second procedure on his right knee due to swelling around the repaired meniscus cartilage. Power forward Serge Ibaka is being counted on to better last season’s career-best averages of 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while continuing to be the league’s top shot-blocker (3.03).

ABOUT THE JAZZ (2012-13: 43-39): Letting Jefferson and Millsap depart – the frontcourt duo were Utah’s two leading scorers last season – signaled a full-on youth movement was in store for the franchise. Power forward Derrick Favors, age 22, was recently awarded a four-year, $49 million contract extension based more on his promise than his production (9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds last season), and swingman Gordon Hayward (14.1 points) and third-year center Enes Kanter (7.2) also are considered building blocks. The loss of Burke leaves the Jazz lacking at point guard, and veterans like John Lucas III and Jamaal Tinsley will be asked to fill the void.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder went 3-1 against the Jazz last season – with all four contests decided by double digits.

2. Utah went 30-11 at home last season, while Oklahoma City had the second-best road mark at 26-15.

3. The Jazz had five players average in double digits last season – and Hayward is the only one still with the club.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Jazz 92