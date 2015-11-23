Preview: Thunder at Jazz

Oklahoma City star guard Russell Westbrook has scored over 30 points in four consecutive games and looks for another high-scoring outing when the Thunder visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists in Sunday’s 117-114 victory over Dallas and is averaging 37 points over the past four games.

Westbrook is once again carrying the Thunder while small forward Kevin Durant is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He has scored fewer than 20 points just once this season while fitting into the system of first-year coach Billy Donovan. Utah is playing just its fourth home game of the season — the Jazz won two of their first three — and is beginning a stretch in which seven of the next nine are at home. The Jazz have lost four of their last six games after dropping a 102-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (8-6): The absence of Durant for six games has affected the learning curve of Donovan’s system and Sunday’s victory over Dallas marked one of Oklahoma City’s better offensive performances of the season. Donovan was pleased to see six players score in double digits as well as the team totaling 25 assists while outscoring the Mavericks. “It’s early,” reserve point guard D.J. Augustin said afterward. “We have a new coach, new system. Everything’s new here. We’re not worrying about other teams; we’re worrying about ourselves. We still have time to turn things around, which we will.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (6-6): Point guards Raul Neto and Trey Burke are tasked with slowing down Westbrook and Neto received an eyeful while being scorched in a preseason game while Burke has struggled to defend Westbrook over his first two NBA seasons. “Just compete, there’s nothing else you can do,” Burke told reporters. “We all know he’s a great player but you’ve got to compete against him. You can’t go out there and just lay down.” Small forward Gordon Hayward posted 22 points in the loss to Dallas to score 20 or more for just the third time this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have dropped three straight road games against Utah.

2. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter — acquired from Utah prior to last season’s trading deadline — is averaging 15.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past four games.

3. The Jazz have topped 100 points just once this season — in a 118-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

PREDICTION: Jazz 106, Thunder 104