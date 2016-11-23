Preview: Thunder at Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spiraling in the wrong direction after a hot start and strive to begin a turnaround when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Oklahoma City opened the campaign with six victories in seven games but has lost six of its last eight contests.

The Thunder opened a three-game road trip with a 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to mark the eighth consecutive contest in which they have allowed more than 100 points. That rates as a stark contrast to the successful opening stretch during which Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 100 in five of its first seven games. The Kings halted a four-game skid on Sunday, when small forward Rudy Gay contributed 23 points and nine rebounds in a 102-99 victory over Toronto. Gay's strong outing occurred after he averaged 10 points on 6-of-22 shooting over the previous two games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (8-7): Point guard Russell Westbrook too often is a one-man band now that running mate Kevin Durant departed for Golden State, as he has strung together six consecutive 30-point performances. Westbrook, who recorded 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the loss to the Lakers, is averaging 33.2, 12.3 and 10.5 during the stretch. Center Steven Adams is an inconsistent scorer but recorded a career-best 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Lakers.

ABOUT THE KINGS (5-9): Standout center DeMarcus Cousins saw his streak of six straight 20-point efforts end in the win over the Raptors, but he did secure his third consecutive double-double as he recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. Cousins is averaging 26.9 points and 9.6 boards and also has notched four or more assists on nine occasions this season. Coach Dave Joerger indicated he will opt for a small lineup against the Thunder, which means Matt Barnes draws the start in the frontcourt and big man Kosta Koufos comes off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the last six meetings.

2. Oklahoma City SG Victor Oladipo has scored in double digits in 13 of his 15 games after recording 14 points on Tuesday.

3. Sacramento SG Arron Afflalo scored 14 points against Toronto to reach double digits for just the fifth time this season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 100, Kings 93