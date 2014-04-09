Durant’s streak ends, but Thunder dump Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The talk in the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room Monday night mostly concerned guard Caron Butler and his deadly accurate shooting.

That is just the way forward Kevin Durant likes it.

Butler’s 23 points and 6-for-6 performance from 3-point range helped make the end of Durant’s impressive scoring streak a mere footnote in the Thunder’s 107-92 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

“He came out hot,” Durant said of the former Connecticut guard who canned eight of 10 shots overall on a night when his alma mater added a women’s NCAA basketball title to the men’s crown the school won Monday. “He was in rhythm, and he was aggressive. That’s what he has to do.”

Thanks to Butler’s shooting, the Thunder (56-21) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the race for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Oklahoma City plays the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Butler’s contributions were needed because Durant was slightly less productive than usual. Durant also finished with 23 points, the first time in 42 contests he didn’t tally at least 25. Durant’s 41-game streak was the third longest in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain set the record with an 80-game streak during the 1961-62 season, and Oscar Robertson had a 46-game run in 1963-64.

Durant wasn’t needed after the Thunder used a 16-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, forging a 101-77 lead, so he sat out the last 6 1/2 minutes.

“He’s about team,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “If he wasn‘t, he would have played golf and tried to chase (Jack) Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.”

Durant last was held below 25 points when he scored 21 against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 5.

“It wasn’t difficult,” Durant said of the streak, “but it was taking away from the whole team. It was a little more of a distraction. Other guys would play great, and all anybody would want to talk about was the streak. I don’t like all the attention when it’s a team game. I‘m glad it’s over, honestly.”

Forward Serge Ibaka scored 19 points, and guard Reggie Jackson had 13 for Oklahoma City, which lost its previous four road contests. The Thunder last lost five in a row on the road in 2008-09.

Center DeMarcus Cousins finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Kings (27-51). Cousins’ 50th double-double of the season tied Chris Webber’s mark, set in 2000-01, for the most in a season during the franchise’s 29-year tenure in Sacramento.

The short-handed Kings were without forward Rudy Gay, and they played their eighth consecutive contest with point guard Isaiah Thomas. Gay missed his first game since Feb. 7 with a lower back strain. Thomas, who played in Sacramento’s first 70 contests, hasn’t played since bruising his left thigh March 23 against Milwaukee.

Without them, forward Travis Outlaw scored a season-high 24 points for the Kings, making 11 of 20 shots from the field and combining with Cousins to score 22 of Sacramento’s first 25 points.

“It felt great,” Outlaw said. “I just tried to make the best of my opportunity, showcase what I’ve got.”

The Kings used an 20-9 run late in the third quarter to trim a 65-51 deficit to 74-71. However, Oklahoma City used an 11-4 run to push the lead back to 85-75, then opened the final quarter with a 16-point blitz.

“We had some guys that played with no energy, and it looked like they didn’t even want to be out there,” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “It was disappointing.”

Forward Jason Thompson and guard Ben McLemore each added 11 points for Sacramento, which lost its third in a row overall and 10th straight to the Thunder.

“It was our starting unit against their bench, and they went on that run,” Cousins said, “so that’s just completely unacceptable.”

NOTES: As expected, Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook missed the game. Westbrook, who had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Dec. 27, has played 42 games this season. He has sat out at least one game in each of the Thunder’s back-to-back sets. ... Thunder G Thabo Sefolosha returned to the starting lineup after missing 17 games with a strained left calf. ... Kings F Reggie Evans sat out due to back spasms. Evans is averaging 7.4 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game in his 22 contests with the Kings. ... Sacramento F Travis Outlaw made his third start of the season, and F Jason Thompson his first start since March 9. The Kings used their 19th starting lineup this season. ... G Ray McCallum extended his Sacramento-era rookie record by playing at least 43 minutes for the eighth straight game. McCallum finished with seven points and five assists. ... The Kings are wrapping up their 25th 82-game season in Sacramento, and they will finish with at least 50 losses for the 14th time. A 29th win would give them their best season since 2007-08.