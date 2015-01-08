Kings’ defense shuts down Thunder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings put an added emphasis on offensive excitement when they changed coaches last month. They returned to a defensive mindset to record a big win Wednesday.

“That’s the best defensive effort we’ve had in a while. A long while,” Sacramento forward DeMarcus Cousins said after the Kings totaled a season-high 12 steals and forced the Oklahoma City Thunder into 24 turnovers in a 104-83 rout at Sleep Train Arena on Wednesday. “That’s the way we have to get back to playing.”

Cousins, forward Rudy Gay and guard Darren Collison combined for 75 points and helped hold the Thunder to 32.6 percent shooting.

Sacramento (15-20) ended a 12-game losing streak against Oklahoma City. The Kings hadn’t beaten the Thunder since Feb. 9, 2012.

Gay finished with a game-high 28 points, and Collison had 24 while harassing Thunder guard Russell Westbrook into a 3-for-19 shooting night with seven turnovers. Cousins added 23 points and 15 rebounds, his 19th double-double of the season and his 15th in Sacramento’s past 17 games.

However, it was Sacramento’s success at the other end that players said was so encouraging. The Kings jumped to a 25-7 lead, forced six turnovers in the first quarter and never trailed en route to winning for the fourth time in Tyrone Corbin’s 11 games as coach. Corbin took over for the fired Michael Malone last month.

“This was the first time in a long time that we showed a commitment at the defensive end,” Collison said. “We were committed to one another, and we had each other’s backs.”

Thunder forward Kevin Durant finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, but Westbrook had just 10 points as Oklahoma City (17-19) was drubbed for the second straight contest. The Thunder, who reached the .500 mark after a 3-12 start with a win over Washington last Friday, lost 117-91 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

“We’ve got to play better,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “We’ve got to get locked in defensively. We have to protect the ball better. We have to do a better job. It’s one game. I‘m not happy with it.”

The Thunder fell to 9-4 when Durant and Westbrook are both in the lineup, but the past two games were ugly. The duo shot a combined 11-for-39 against Sacramento after going 8-for-37 at Golden State.

Their shooting woes seemed to extend to everyone.

The Thunder missed 14 consecutive shots and 19 of their first 21 in the first quarter, then made only five of 21 shots in the third quarter. Oklahoma City connected on only nine of 30 shots from 3-point range, and it went 14-for-58 (24.1 percent) from long distance in the two-game Northern California swing.

“We’ve just got to move on,” Durant said. “We just really struggled to shoot the basketball. We moved the ball, we got some good shots. We just didn’t make them.”

Collison is experiencing no such trouble recently. He scored in double figures for the 15th time in his past 17 games. Collison knocked down five of 10 shots from 3-point range as the Kings opened a six-game homestand, their longest of the season, with their most lopsided victory since a 131-109 thumping of the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 5.

“He did a great job,” Corbin said. “The way he controlled the tempo of the game, controlled the pace and pushed it when we needed it -- I thought that was a key for us.”

Guard Reggie Jackson finished with 14 points off the bench for the Thunder, and forward Serge Ibaka had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Dion Waiters, acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers by Oklahoma City in a three-team trade Monday that included the New York Knicks, missed eight of nine shots and had only four points in 22 minutes during his Thunder debut.

NOTES: Kings G Ramon Sessions (low back strain) and F Omri Casspi (left knee bone contusion) both sat out with injuries. Sessions missed his seventh straight game, Casspi his three. Casspi missed seven consecutive games in December with the same ailment. ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook is on pace to become the first player since Miami G Dwyane Wade in 2008-09 to average at least 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals a game. ... Kings G Darren Collison made 40 of 68 shots from the field (58.8 percent), including 13 of 23 from 3-point range, in his past six games.