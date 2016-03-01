Westbrook’s triple-double helps Thunder bounce back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The smiles and laughter returned to the Oklahoma City Thunder postgame scene Monday, their memories of a perfectly miserable loss two nights earlier soothed by guard Russell Westbrook and his latest triple-double.

Forward Kevin Durant as well as the Oklahoma City bench players added a considerable contribution, too.

“We did a great job of playing together and playing the right way,” Westbrook said after the Thunder rolled past the Sacramento Kings 131-116 at Sleep Train Arena. “We didn’t let that last game linger.”

Westbrook almost singlehandedly wouldn’t allow it, torching Sacramento for 20 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his ninth triple-double of the season. He reached the plateau before the midway point of the third quarter, and with his 28th career triple-double broke a second-place tie with Kings guard Rajon Rondo among active players.

He trails only the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (11) for the lead this season.

Durant added 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Thunder (42-18) received a season-high 64 points from their reserves to win for just the second time in their past six games. Forward Enes Kanter keyed the bench effort by knocking down all 11 of his shots en route to 23 points, and guard Dion Waiters scored 22 on 8-for-11 shooting.

“The ball movement when we had those guys in there and we slid Kevin to (small forward), was very good,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “A lot of guys touched the ball, and we had good dribble penetration. Kevin and Russell found guys when they slid open, and the guys off the bench stepped up and made open shots.”

That such a sound effort came after a heartbreaking 121-118 overtime loss Saturday to the Warriors on Stephen Curry’s 38-foot 3-pointer with six-tenths of a second left made it all the more welcome.

“It was huge for us,” Durant said. “We’d lost four of five, so if we lose tonight, you guys are going to act like the world is going to end, and nobody in here is laughing or feeling good. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for us the past couple of weeks. It was nice to come in here and chill after coasting to a win.”

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins finished with a game-high 35 points but needed 33 shots to get there. He added 12 rebounds and played much of the second half on a tender left foot. His status is uncertain for Sacramento’s contest Wednesday at Memphis, which begins a four-game trip.

The Kings (24-34) already were short-handed before that development, with forward Rudy Gay (strained right shoulder) and guard Seth Curry (sprained right ankle) missing the game due to injuries.

Rondo, who wasn’t supposed to play because of tendinitis in his right thumb, recorded 11 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in 36 minutes. He and Westbrook trail LeBron James (38) among the league’s active career triple-double leaders.

Rondo also tied Reggie Theus’ single-season franchise mark by recording at least 10 assists for the 39th time this season. Theus recorded 39 double-digit assist games in 1985-86, the Kings’ first year in Sacramento.

Cousins injured his foot when he landed awkwardly on an opponent’s shoe after trying a reverse layup with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter. He struggled to get off the floor and after several minutes walked gingerly off the court. He returned after getting the ankle taped and scored 12 more points, but Kings coach George Karl pulled him with about four minutes left and the game decided.

The Kings hung around until early in the third quarter and were down 99-90 when guard Darren Collision committed a clear-path foul on Waiters, who knocked two free throws. Singler followed with a 3-pointer, and the Thunder weren’t challenged again.

Sacramento didn’t help its cause by committing five technical fouls. Cousins and forward Quincy Acy each were called for one, and the Kings were called three times for an illegal defense after an initial warning in the opening quarter.

“Right now it’s tough,” said Sacramento forward Omri Casspi, who scored 16 points. “Our season is on the line right now, and we don’t have a lot of opportunities left. We need to get on a roll.”

NOTES: Kings G Rajon Rondo (right thumb tendinitis) and F Rudy Gay (right shoulder strain) underwent MRI exams that confirmed their injuries. While Rondo played Monday, Gay did not, and his status for Wednesday’s contest at Memphis is uncertain. ... The Thunder played the first of four consecutive road games, a stretch that matches their longest of the season. The next two come against the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and Thursday. Oklahoma City will return home to practice before going to Milwaukee to close the trip Sunday. ... Kings G Seth Curry (sprained right ankle) sat out after setting a season-high for minutes (25:58) on Friday in a loss to the Clippers. Curry had totaled only 24:36 of playing time in his previous six appearances, and coach George Karl has hinted he needs to find him more minutes. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins was charged with his NBA-high 14th technical foul. A 16th in the regular season would result in a one-game suspension.