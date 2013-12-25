Preview: Thunder at Knicks

The last time Oklahoma City had a long winning streak snap, it answered with an even longer one. The Thunder will try to come back strong again when they hit the road for a Christmas Day contest with the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Oklahoma City has won 17 of its last 19 but had its nine-game winning streak end with a 104-98 home loss to Toronto on Sunday.

The Knicks held on for a 103-98 win at Orlando on Monday but it came at a cost, as star Carmelo Anthony (ankle) and point guard Raymond Felton (groin) left with injuries. Felton’s injury came in his first game back after missing six contests with a strained hamstring. “I‘m concerned (about Anthony) but I‘m not as worried about him as I‘m worried about Ray, the way he came back and then to go down again,” reserve guard J.R. Smith told reporters. “It’s tough. He’s our point guard, for sure.” The Knicks are 0-8 against Western Conference teams including an 0-5 mark at home, while the Thunder are 7-1 against the Eastern Conference.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC, TSN

ABOUT THE THUNDER (22-5): Oklahoma City finished with more turnovers (19) than assists (17) and faded in the fourth quarter against the Raptors, perhaps a result of playing the second game of a back-to-back after a big win at San Antonio. That’s far from the norm for a team that boasts two dominant players in Kevin Durant (28.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists) and Russell Westbrook (21.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds) and a developing supporting cast. Getting to the foul line is pivotal to the Thunder’s success, as they lead the NBA at 82.6 percent from the line.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (9-18): The mounting injuries already were a concern for New York with reserve guard Pablo Prigioni (broken toe) and forward Kenyon Martin (abdominal strain) out for prolonged periods and forward Metta World Peace (knee) having missed the past two games. Losing Anthony (26.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) for any amount of time would be crushing, as he has led or tied for the team lead in scoring in every game. Felton (10.5 points, 5.1 assists) also would be a big loss for an already thin backcourt, and the Knicks will need Smith (11.5 points) to step up his production if either player misses more time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is 17-2 when outrebounding its opponent.

2. The Knicks have been outscored by 66 points in the paint over their last four games.

3. The Thunder have won 51 of 53 games since the start of last season when holding the opposition to 42 percent or lower from the field.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Knicks 96