Preview: Thunder at Knicks

The status of Oklahoma City standout Kevin Durant is in limbo with the Thunder slated to visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Durant missed Monday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sprained big toe on his left foot and his status is expected to be firmed up in the hours prior to game time. The Knicks have won three of their last four games and had Monday’s game with the Sacramento Kings postponed due to the winter storm that ravaged the northeast.

New York has been receiving a spark from point guard Langston Galloway and on Tuesday opted to sign him for the remainder of this season and for the 2015-16 campaign. Galloway just concluded his second 10-day contract and was free to sign with any team before the Knicks locked him up. Power forward Serge Ibaka was Oklahoma City’s star player on Monday, producing 13 points and a season-best 19 rebounds in the 92-84 victory over the Timberwolves.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (23-22): Oklahoma City routed New York 105-78 on Nov. 28 when point guard Russell Westbrook had a sensational outing in his return from a hand injury. Westbrook missed 14 games and then roasted the Knicks for 32 points (on 12-of-17 shooting), eight assists and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes. Westbrook is currently struggling with his shot, making just 14-of-48 from the field over the last two games and his 18-point outing against Minnesota snapped his streak of three straight 20-point efforts.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (8-37): Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. scored more than one-third of New York’s points with 25 in Saturday’s 76-71 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It was the sixth 20-point outing of the season for Hardaway, who also had six rebounds and five assists for one of his better all-around efforts of the season. Hardaway has reached double figures in six consecutive games and is averaging 14.5 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won six of the last seven meetings.

2. New York PG Jose Calderon (knee) sat out the Charlotte contest and is questionable for the Thunder.

3. Ibaka has posted three consecutive double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, Knicks 90