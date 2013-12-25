Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder to big win over Knicks

NEW YORK - For Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, ’tis the season for a triple-double.

With 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Westbrook recorded the eighth Christmas Day triple-double in NBA history as the Thunder took down the New York Knicks 123-94 on Wednesday.

“Definitely (means a lot for the performance to come on Christmas),” Westbrook said. “It’s a happy holiday season. It’s fun to play on Christmas. Not everyone is blessed to play on Christmas, so it definitely was a fun game.”

Westbrook achieved the feat for the first time this season with six minutes left in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to put the Thunder up by 22 points.

“Russell was doing a good job manipulating the screens, getting into the paint and kicking out for open shots,” Thunder head coach Scott Brooks said. “He knows that when we move the basketball and defend we put a lot of pressure on teams.”

Oklahoma City has won 10 of its last 11 games and shares the best record in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers.

Thunder forward Kevin Durant led all scorers with 29 points. He added seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 63 percent from the field.

“We played hard and playing hard makes up for a lot of different things,” Durant said. “We were getting our hands quick and finding that better shot. We were aggressive.”

The Thunder used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead and never looked back, preventing the Knicks from cutting their advantage to single digits during the rest of the game.

Thunder forward Serge Ibaka, who makes a living under the basket, was left open all afternoon by the New York defense. Ibaka had 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

“I thought Serge was great around the basket and his outside shot was falling,” Brooks said. “He has really developed like a lot of our guys have developed. We take pride in that and he’s another guy that we want to keep pushing and keep getting better.”

The Knicks played without forward Carmelo Anthony, the NBA’s leading scorer who sprained an ankle in a win on Monday night over the Orlando Magic. Forward J.R. Smith started in Anthony’s place and scored 20 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field.

Knicks forward Amar‘e Stoudemire and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. provided a lift for the Knicks off the bench. Stoudemire scored a team-high 23 points and Hardaway Jr. had 21.

“We have to be able to step up,” Smith said. “We have enough players on this team that can make plays. It didn’t fall for us.”

With the Oklahoma City starters sitting out for the fourth quarter, Thunder reserve guard Reggie Jackson scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb added 13.

The Knicks shot 70 percent from the field in the first eight minutes of the game and 67 percent from three-point range, but their hot start was just enough to keep pace them with the Thunder, who shot better than 70 percent in the first quarter and hit their first four 3-point attempts.

“We just had to weather the storm a little bit,” Durant said. “They were hitting some tough shots on us, they got to the paint a little bit. We knew this team and their system is going to score a lot of points. They tested our defense and we did a good job just staying connected with our man.”

When the Knicks cooled down, the Thunder used a lethal transition game to undo New York. Westbrook had no problem finding the open man as the Knicks struggled to keep tabs on Oklahoma City’s shooters. Durant made his first six shots from the field.

“I just tried to make the right play,” Westbrook said. “Guys did a good job setting screens and running the floor. My job was to get them the ball.”

NOTES: Knicks F Carmelo Anthony was a game-time decision. He sprained his left ankle in the team’s win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. ... Knicks PG Raymond Felton missed Wednesday’s game with a strained right groin. ... Thunder F Kevin Durant leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.1 points per game. Anthony is ranked second, averaging 26.3 points. ... The Thunder has the NBA’s third-best defense, averaging 105.7 points per game. Their plus-7.1 differential this season is fourth-best in the league. ... After losing 11 of 13, the Knicks are 3-3 in their last six games. They have four wins in December after winning only five games combined in October and November. ... The Knicks are 22-26 on Christmas Day games. ... Despite having the league’s second leading scorer in Anthony, the Knicks offense is sixth worst in the league in scoring at 95 points per game.