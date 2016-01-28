Thunder continue mastery of Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a game that featured 19 lead changes and was tied 14 times, the Oklahoma City Thunder who led last.

The Thunder rallied from six points down in the third quarter for a 126-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City won for the ninth time in 10 games overall and extended its winning streak over the Timberwolves to 10 games. The Thunder, who completed a 3-1 road trip, have won 24 of the past 27 meetings against Minnesota.

Forward Kevin Durant led Oklahoma City with 27 points, and he added nine rebounds and five assists. He scored nine points in the final quarter with the game in the balance, seemingly playing a hand in every big basket down the stretch.

Thunder reserve center Enes Kanter scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end, in 23 minutes. Guard Russell Westbrook came up two rebounds short of a triple-double, finishing with 24 points and 15 assists.

“I thought Enes was a big help because having Serge (Ibaka) and Steven (Adams) in foul trouble was difficult,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He was big and we talked about that today with the guys coming off the bench, we were going to need their energy.”

Minnesota led for a good portion of the game, including a 64-62 advantage at the half. Guard Zach LaVine led the Wolves with a season-high 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Despite the loss, Minnesota played one of its finer games of the season, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. Six Timberwolves scored in double figures, including three with more than 20 points.

Kanter’s lay-in with 8:18 remaining in the game tied it at 99, and his two free throws 80 seconds later gave the Thunder the lead for good.

Westbrook’s fourth 3-pointer of the game with 3:32 remaining in regulation gave the Thunder their largest lead of the night at nine before Minnesota rallied one final time.

The Wolves got as close as 113-111 after a long jumper by LaVine with 1:59 to play. Durant answered, though, first with a 3-pointer, then with a 12-foot leaner in the lane after LaVine pulled Minnesota back to within three on the other end.

“We didn’t play particularly well, but the name of the game at the end of the day, you look at who had more points than the other,” Durant said. “We can play better, but I’d rather talk about that being 3-1 (on the trip) rather than 0-4 or 1-3.”

Minnesota had the ball down 120-116 with under 30 seconds remaining, but LaVine’s 3-point try came up short. Westbrook and Durant made all six of Oklahoma City’s free throws over the final 20 seconds to ice the game.

“We like to win, but at the same time, we know there’s room for improvement on the defensive end,” Westbrook said. “But we definitely take our victories and get back home.”

The Thunder shot 52.7 percent from the floor and missed just one of 21 free throws. Minnesota, second in the league in free-throw shooting entering the night (79.9 percent), hit just 18 of 28 (64.3 percent) on Wednesday.

“That’s the difference in the game,” Wolves interim coach Sam Mitchell said. “All the things that happened in this game ... but some nights you make them and some nights you don‘t. But I like the fact that we’re getting there.”

LaVine has 56 points over his last two games, his best two-game stretch this season. The second-year guard from UCLA, who will take part in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend next month, is scoring almost four points per game more than he did as a rookie.

“He’s playing the game fast, but he’s thinking slow,” Mitchell said. “We want him to play with pace, and before, he was playing with pace but his mind was going just as fast. Now his mind is slowing down and he’s letting things develop. ”

Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng finished with 21 points and nine boards, starting in place of an injured Kevin Garnett. Rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks. Guard Andrew Wiggins got off to a fast start and finished with 20 points.

Thunder guard Dion Waiters added 16 points, and guard Anthony Morrow had 10 in a relief role.

NOTES: Thunder G Cameron Payne left the game in the second quarter with concussion-like symptoms and did not return. ... Thunder F Josh Huestis was inactive after being called up from the NBA Development League earlier in the day. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett did not play because of lingering soreness in his right knee. ... Timberwolves G Kevin Martin missed the game with a sore right wrist. ... Oklahoma City will open a three-game homestand against the Houston Rockets on Friday. ... Minnesota will start a four-game road trip the same night when they play the Utah Jazz.