Preview: Thunder at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to avoid being saddled with the longest home losing streak in franchise history when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday for their sixth straight home loss, equaling a dismal stretch from the 1992-93 season. Oklahoma City owns the best record in the Western Conference and has been soaring with 14 victories in its last 16 games.

Thunder star Kevin Durant has recorded 32 30-point games this season and the latest effort was a 36-point outing in Tuesday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant has picked us his scoring prowess even more than usual with point guard Russell Westbrook (knee) out and he continues to lead the NBA with a 31.2 scoring average. The injury-riddled Lakers will be without point guard Steve Nash (back, hamstring) and second-leading scorer Nick Young (knee) but point guard Steve Blake (elbow) is expected to play.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE THUNDER (42-12): Few people thought Oklahoma City could sail into the All-Star break with the best record in the West with Westbrook out but that is indeed the case. “We’re a resilient team,” Durant said after the win over Portland. “We’ve kept our heads up through adversity and tough times. That’s just how we are as an organization.” Guard Reggie Jackson (13.6) has expanded his game with Westbrook out and reserve Jeremy Lamb (10 points) has added scoring punch off the bench.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-34): Nash’s injury issues have started a clamor in which observers and fans are calling on him to retire. The 40-year-old Nash is under contract for next season and he told reporters on Wednesday that he isn’t paying any attention to the opinions about his future. “I’m kind of oblivious to the noise,” Nash said. “I think after 18 years, you’re not really as affected by it anyways. I didn’t pound my chest when people told me I was great for a long time in my career and I’m not going to let it affect me when people think that I should look at myself in the mirror.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won seven of the past nine meetings.

2. The Thunder are 16-1 this season when five or more players score in double digits.

3. The Lakers learned that F/G Xavier Henry, out since Dec. 29 with a knee injury, will miss an additional four weeks.

PREDICTION: Thunder 119, Lakers 90