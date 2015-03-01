Preview: Thunder at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be the only team missing their biggest star when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Lakers have won three straight — their longest streak since losing star Kobe Bryant to rotator cuff surgery — and also could be without swingman Nick Young (knee) for a third straight game. The Thunder will be without star guard Russell Westbrook, who had surgery for a facial fracture on Saturday, in addition to reigning NBA MVP Kevin Durant (foot).

With Durant already sidelined indefinitely, the Thunder can hardly afford to lose Westbrook, who recorded his third consecutive triple double before taking a shot to the face from teammate Andre Roberson’s knee in Friday’s 115-112 loss at Portland. “The guy has a heart of a champion,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks told reporters of Westbrook. “He comes out every night. There are no excuses ever. He plays the game with everything he has.” Los Angeles has not won four straight since a five-game streak to end the 2012-13 season.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (32-27): Oklahoma City has lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak and is clinging to a half-game lead for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Westbrook’s injury comes in the midst of a historic stretch — he is the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 to record at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in six straight contests. Newly-acquired point guard D.J. Augustin will take over Westbrook’s starting spot, but the Thunder lack offensive firepower with Durant and Westbrook out.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-41): Los Angeles has stumbled onto some offensive weapons since Bryant’s injury, including rookie Jordan Clarkson, who followed up his career-high 22 points in a win at Utah with a team-high 16 in a 101-93 win over Milwaukee on Friday. Wayne Ellington also has played well the past two contests, recording his first career double-double against the Jazz and scoring all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter against the Bucks. The three-game winning streak has come since veteran forward Carlos Boozer reentered the starting lineup.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won five of the past six meetings, including a 104-103 win at Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

2. Oklahoma City has scored 100 or more points in 12 consecutive games, matching its longest streak since the franchise relocated from Seattle.

3. The Lakers’ bench has outscored the opposing reserves in 29 of the past 32 games.

PREDICTION: Lakers 102, Thunder 98