Thunder slip past Lakers without Durant

LOS ANGELES -- After a disappointing defeat to the Golden State Warriors and the loss of reigning MVP Kevin Durant one night earlier, the Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded by slipping past the Los Angeles Lakers.

Point guard Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading the Thunder to a 104-103 victory over the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Guard Kobe Bryant, who believed he was fouled by Thunder guard Andre Roberson, missed a potential game-winning jumper just before the final horn. He also misfired on three possessions in the final two minutes.

On the Lakers’ final one, Bryant gave a pump fake to Roberson, thinking he drew contact, before missing.

“It was the shot I wanted to get,” said Bryant, who managed just nine points on three-of-15 shooting. “I was trying to figure out if I had time to draw contact. It just threw me off a little bit. It’s no different than the defense I’ve seen before. I got him off his feet. I just didn’t know if I had enough time to draw contact. I got a clean look.”

Thunder coach Scott Brooks praised his club’s effort on the defense end, particularly Roberson.

“Everybody chipped in and locked in defensively,” Brooks said. “We took care of the basketball, Russell got to the free-throw line, we did a lot of good things tonight. I thought Andre did a good job of guarding one of the toughest players in the league to guard. I thought everybody defended.”

They also got enough offense from Westbrook, who hit nine of 22 from the floor and all 13 of his free throws, and guard Reggie Jackson, who came off the bench to score 25 points as the Thunder (13-14) won for the eighth time in nine contests. Forward Serge Ibaka added 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Lakers (8-18) dropped their second in a row.

Forward Ed Davis led six Lakers in double figures with 18 points and nine rebounds, while forward Carlos Boozer finished with 14 points. Bryant also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

“Yeah, I didn’t have my legs. It was pretty frustrating,” Bryant said.

Oklahoma City prevailed despite playing without Durant, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the Thunder’s defeat Thursday night by the Golden State Warriors. Durant is listed as day-to-day.

A jumper by forward Ibaka gave the Thunder a 100-99 lead with 2:14 remaining. However Boozer’s layup put the Lakers back up 101-100 with 2:01 left.

Two free throws by Jackson gave Oklahoma City a 102-101 lead with 1:05 remaining and the Thunder never trailed again. Bryant missed a jumper with 55.9 seconds left before Westbrook converted on the other end for a three-point Thunder lead with 38.2 seconds remaining.

Guard Jeremy Lin, who had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, scored to cut the deficit to one before the Lakers got the ball back after a Westbrook miss. However, Bryant came up empty in the end.

“He was spectacular,” Jackson said of Roberson. “He always competes. Left his feet a little at first, was afraid possibly that there was going to be a foul call coming. Did a great job of staying vertical and made it tough for Kobe. Andre did a great job from start to finish.”

The Lakers led for much of the first half, at one point by as much as 11, before the Thunder grabbed a 52-50 lead at the break. Westbrook (21 points) and Jackson (12) combined for 33 of the team’s output.

The Thunder increased the margin to 82-73 after reserve guard Anthony Morrow hit a 3-point bucket to end the third quarter.

Lakers point guard Ronnie Price scored a season-high 14 points, all in the first half.

Los Angeles reserve guard Nick Young, who scored 10 points, was ejected after being accessed a flagrant-2 foul with 11:24 remaining after he threw an elbow to the throat of Oklahoma City center Steven Adams. Young said he got “caught up in the moment” and called Adams a “sneaky, dirty player.”

Oklahoma City also played without backup center Kendrick Perkins, who missed the contest with a left knee contusion.

NOTES: Thunder coach Scott Brooks said the club decided Friday morning to hold injured F Kevin Durant out of the game. “It’s going to be day by day; don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Brooks said regarding Durant’s return. “The good thing about it (was) the X-rays came back negative. (He) woke up a little sore today (but) we’ll see how he feels before the next game.” ... Lakers F Jordan Hill, who is suffering from an upper respiratory infection, was a game-time decision, but started. ... Lakers coach Byron Scott said the Thunder, despite Thursday night’s loss at Golden State, are the hottest team in the league, but added that the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are the best right now. ... Oklahoma City opens a two-game homestand Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. ... Los Angeles visits the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.