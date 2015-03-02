Thunder, missing stars, still cruise past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Point guard D.J. Augustin knows he can’t replace Russell Westbrook. In Westbrook’s absence, though, Augustin more than filled the void Sunday.

Augustin and forward Serge Ibaka scored 18 points apiece, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a two-game skid with a 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

“We have a team full of good players, so when those guys can’t go, we have guys can step up and play big roles, and that’s what happened tonight,” said Augustin, referring to injured All-Stars Kevin Durant and Westbrook.

Augustin also had nine rebounds and five assists, while Ibaka finished with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Augustin, who made six of 15 shots floor the floor and four of 10 from 3-point range, credited his teammates with providing a boost. Center Enes Kanter had 16 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, guard Jeremy Lamb scored 14 and forward Nick Collison added 12 points for Oklahoma City (33-27).

“I‘m surrounded by great players who know the game, so they make it easy for me to transition onto this team,” said Augustin, who made his first start with the Thunder and played his sixth game for the team after being acquired with forward Kyle Singler for guard Reggie Jackson in a Feb. 19 trade with the Detroit Pistons. “They’re smart; they know where to go on the floor, and we just clicked together right away.”

Guard Jeremy Lin came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out eight assists to lead the Lakers, who had their three-game winning streak end. Center Jordan Hill had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“I think their bigs were more physical,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “It’s that simple. You look at Kanter, Ibaka, Collison, those guys are just physical basketball players. They were able to push us into the basket a little bit, which gave them second-chance opportunities that I thought really killed us.”

Westbrook missed his first game since undergoing surgery on a fractured right cheekbone sustained in Friday’s loss at Portland. The timetable for his return is unknown. Durant, whose status also is up in the air, missed his sixth game after having a procedure a week ago to alleviate pain in his right foot.

Neither was missed much against a Los Angeles club that owns the fourth-worst record in the NBA, 16-42.

“I thought D.J. did a good job of stepping in,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “Russell has been on a great level of play. The month of February has just been tremendous. D.J. came in and did a really good job of getting us into our offense and getting us into our pick-and-roll coverage. He did a good job. I thought everybody did.”

The Thunder, who never trailed, practically dictated from the opening tip. They led by as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a 56-48 lead at the break. Augustin scored 13 points before intermission on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Los Angeles sliced Oklahoma City’s 74-61 cushion to five with an 8-0 run, but the Thunder closed with a 10-3 surge for an 84-72 advantage to end the third quarter.

The Lakers made another run in the final quarter, cutting the gap to 90-84 on a jumper by Hill with 7:30 left in the game. However, they got no closer as the Thunder pushed the lead back to double digits and coasted the rest of the way.

“They came out and really jumped on us from the start and tried to impose their will,” said Lin, who also had six rebounds and three steals. “We fought hard. I‘m proud of how everybody played tonight in terms of effort. There’s so many things you want to take back and there’s so many shots that we normally make as a team -- open shots and stuff like that.”

NOTES: Thunder coach Scott Brooks exhibited a sense of humor regarding PG Russell Westbrook (fractured right cheek). “They went in and repaired it. They found out what I’ve always known: He’s part machine,” Brooks said. “It’s unfortunate he’s out today, but it gives guys an opportunity to step up. We’ve been in this situation all year long.” ... Westbrook will be re-evaluated next week. Ditto for F Kevin Durant (sore right foot). ... Lakers G Nick Young missed his third consecutive contest with a sore left knee. ... The Thunder host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. ... The Lakers kick off a three-game road swing at the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.