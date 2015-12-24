Westbrook, Durant lead Thunder past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- A dominating run in the third quarter boosted the Oklahoma City Thunder to their second romp in five days over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Point guard Russell Westbrook had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, forward Kevin Durant scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and forward Serge Ibaka added 17 points and seven rebounds, leading the Thunder to a 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Reserve center Enes Kanter contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Andre Roberson chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds as the Thunder (20-9) prevailed for the ninth time in 10 games. They also blew out the Lakers again, this one coming on the heels of a 118-78 beatdown Saturday in Oklahoma City.

“We got a level where we need to play as a team, and we just came out and competed on a high level,” said Westbrook, who made 10 of 19 shots in a little more than 29 1/2 minutes.

Westbrook, Durant and Ibaka sat out the fourth quarter.

Kobe Bryant scored 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting to lead the Lakers (5-24), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. They defeated the Nuggets 111-107 in Denver on Tuesday night. Backup point guard D‘Angelo Russell finished with 18 points.

It was one of the Thunder’s most complete games of the season though it came against the Western Conference’s worst team.

“We were moving the ball, guys were making shots,” said Durant, who hit seven of nine field-goal attempts. “Defensively, we were locked in. They were shooting tough shots all night. We knew at some point they would start to rim out, and the legs would get to them on the second night of back-to-backs. We just tried to take advantage of that and keep them out of the paint. We did a good job.”

Bryant missed Saturday’s game with a sore shoulder, but he tried to make up for it Wednesday, scoring 17 of his points in the first half. However, the Thunder overwhelmed him and the Lakers in the second half.

The Thunder used a 22-0 run to open the third quarter to blow the contest open. The Lakers didn’t score in the quarter until Bryant converted a layup at 6:21. By then, Oklahoma City held a commanding 79-48 advantage.

“I think a couple of things happened,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “Number one, it just seemed like Oklahoma City came out in the third quarter juiced up. Their intensity was at a different level. For us, we just can’t get to that level right now.”

Los Angeles held serve for almost a half. Bryant, who scored 13 points in the second quarter, hit a jumper to give the Lakers a 44-43 lead with 4:05 left before intermission. However, the Thunder closed on a 14-2 spurt for a 57-46 cushion at the break.

Oklahoma City outshot Los Angeles 55.8 percent to 38.3 in the first half. Much of that was due to the Thunder’s domination inside, where they outscored the Lakers 38-12 on points in the paint. Overall, they finished with a 76-32 advantage. They Thunder also dictated the boards, 61-35.

Overall, the Thunder made 53.7 percent of their shots to 36 for the Lakers.

“I thought we did a good job of keeping our pace up, playing together and moving the ball around,” Westbrook said.

That’s an understatement, according to Scott.

“They were just getting up and down the floor, rebounding, 70-something points in the paint and 61 rebounds. That’s one of those games that you look at and say ‘We’re going to get beat.’ Things like that happen and they just basically in the second half just whooped us.”

The Lakers played without reserve guard Nick Young (gastroenteritis) and forward Julius Randle (ankle).

NOTES: Defense sparked the Thunder’s recent run. They gave up an average of 105.2 points per game in the opening 14 games of the season and allowed opponents to score at least 100 points in 11 of those. In the previous 14 contests before Wednesday, Oklahoma City limited the opposition to 93.9 points per game. Only twice had the opposition reached the 100-point mark. ... The Lakers lost the season series in four consecutive seasons prior to this one. Before the 2011-12 campaign, they had captured six straight. ... Both teams host Christmas Day games. The Thunder will play the Chicago Bulls at Chesapeake Energy Arena, while the Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.