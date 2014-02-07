Preview: Thunder at Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to lose more than two straight games this season and look to maintain that type of focus with three of the last four on the road before the All Star break. That stretch begins with a visit to the Orlando Magic on Friday as the Thunder try to win for the 13th time in 14 outings and add to their league-leading victory total. The Magic, who have won four of their last five games at home, must find ways to contain the league’s top scorer Kevin Durant.

Durant has cooled slightly since his string of 12 straight 30-point performances but still averaged 27.3 over the last four contests while shooting 54.1 percent. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league in scoring (105) and has been without injured All Star guard Russell Westbrook the last 23 games - going 17-6. The Magic have dropped five straight to the Thunder, including a 101-98 decision Dec. 15 at Oklahoma City.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (40-11): Forward Serge Ibaka has raised his game of late, shooting better than 50 percent from the field in nine straight games while averaging 18.2 points in the last 13. Durant produces 31 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and is shooting 51.3 percent for the season – 41.7 from behind the arc. Westbrook, who averaged 21.3 points before suffering a knee injury, could return soon and Reggie Jackson has filled in for him admirably while scoring 13.5 points for the season.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (14-37): Veteran point guard Jameer Nelson returned from missing a pair of games with a sore left knee to record a season-high 11 assists in the 112-98 victory over Detroit on Wednesday. Rookie Victor Oladipo moved back to the bench in that game and contributed a team-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and stands second on the team in scoring (13.8) behind Arron Afflalo (19.9). Center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games since returning from a concussion.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Glen Davis scored 18 points against Detroit on 8-of-12 shooting, his best output in 13 games.

2. Oklahoma City F Jeremy Lamb is averaging 10 points in 51 games, all coming off the bench.

3. The Magic are 0-4 in overtime games while the Thunder are 2-0.

PREDICTION: Thunder 110, Magic 98