Preview: Thunder at Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder has been inconsistent over the last month and they hope the resounding victory over Golden State on Friday has their needle pointing straight up. The Thunder look to build on that performance and climb back to .500 when they begin a five-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Magic, who beat Oklahoma City at home last season, failed for the fifth time to extend a winning streak to three games Friday when they lost to Memphis 106-96.

Kevin Durant scored 36 points while Russell Westbrook produced his ninth career triple-double in the Thunder’s 127-115 victory over Golden State, the league’s top team. “We did a better job (Friday),” Oklahoma City forward Serge Ibaka told the Oklahoman. “We didn’t worry about who was going to score. We just played hard. We were just moving the ball, pushing the ball after our good defense.” Westbrook provides a major test for Orlando’s improving rookie point guard Elfrid Payton, who had season bests of 22 points and 12 assists Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (19-20): Westbrook took 19 shots while Durant and Ibaka each hoisted up 18 against Golden State to produce 80 points between them while newcomer Dion Waiters scored 21 on 16 attempts. Oklahoma City will look for that type of distribution the rest of the season as they try to climb back into the top eight in the Western Conference – currently 3 1/2 games back. Durant (25.6) and Westbrook (25.4) would be third and fourth in the league in scoring if they had played enough games to qualify.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-28): Payton is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 assists and two turnovers in eight January games after his career night and is developing chemistry with guard partner Victor Oladipo, who has scored 21.4 points this month. Nikola Vucevic saw his streak of six straight double-doubles snapped Friday, but is averaging 27.5 points over the last four contests. Forward Channing Frye has raised his game in his last two outings with 32 points combined after totaling only 28 over the previous seven.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Tobias Harris, the team’s second-leading scorer (18.0), is doubtful after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

2. Waiters averaged 17.3 points in his last three games after going 1-of-9 from the field to score four in his Thunder debut.

3. Magic rookie F Aaron Gordon has been cleared to practice after missing two months with a fractured left foot and could return to the lineup soon.

PREDICTION: Thunder 108, Magic 98