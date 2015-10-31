Westbrook, Durant combine to lead Thunder to 2OT win over Magic

ORLANDO -- The most dynamic duo in the NBA is back in business.

All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant delivered a classic performance Wednesday night, scoring a combined 91 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling 139-136 double-overtime victory over the feisty Orlando Magic.

Westbrook had 48 points and Durant 43, the third time they each scored at least 40 in the same game, a first in NBA history.

“It’s pretty impressive what they do,” first-year Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Those two are playing really, really well.”

It may have been just the second game of a long regular season, but they did it in dramatic fashion. The Thunder (2-0) erased an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit and sent the game into overtime when Durant and Westbrook hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

Westbrook scored his with seven-tenths remaining in regulation on a 38-foot running bank shot. He then scored all nine of the Thunder points in the first overtime. The Thunder never trailed in either of the two overtimes.

Magic guard Victor Oladipo sent the game into a second overtime by hitting another 3-pointer as time expired.

“Sometimes, you just have to let the big dogs run,” said Durant, who missed 55 games last season with ankle and foot injuries. “That was fun out there tonight. Russell was almost super-human. We just let our players make great plays out there.”

The Magic (0-2) were led by forward Tobias Harris with 30 points and nine rebounds. Center Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and hit 10 of his 14 shots. Oladipo had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but his great game was buried by the Thunder co-stars.

Oladipo had given the Magic a 117-114 lead in regulation by hitting a 3-pointer with 3.9 remaining, but he was upstaged by Westbrook.

“My job is to stay in attack mode, make them or miss them,” Westbrook said. “We had an opportunity to break, but we didn’t break. We stood up.”

Durant had tied the game at 114 after the Thunder had trailed from the start. The Magic opened the fourth quarter with an 18-point lead.

Magic forward Evan Fournier had 22 points. Forward Aaron Gordon had 15 points.

“That’s a tough loss to take,” Harris said. “We put ourselves in position to win -- it was our game -- and we couldn’t finish it. That’s discouraging.”

Serge Ibaka had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Reserve forward Enes Kanter had 10 points, including nine in the final period when he sparked a late Thunder rally. Reserve guard D.J. Augustin had 12 points.

The Thunder were hurt by 20 turnovers in regulation, but they had only one in the two overtimes combined. They got better as the game progressed. The Magic started strong but finished poorly, getting outscored 42-24 in the fourth period.

“When it got tight, you could see Russell starting to pick it up,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “And we had trouble even handling the ball. We just got away from what we were doing. We played well enough to win this game, but when it’s time to make big plays, we didn’t make them. We had a lot of difficulty with both those guys.”

The Thunder closed to 104-98 after five consecutive points from Durant. Durant and Westbrook scored back-to-back baskets midway in the final period that cut the Magic lead to eight.

The Magic led 93-75 going into the final period. Fournier scored 11 points in the third period. The Thunder had cut the deficit to six points early in the quarter, but the Magic rallied with a 12-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers from Fournier. He also finished the period with back-to-back baskets.

The Magic led, 67-53, at halftime when Vucevic scored 18 points and hit all nine of his field-goal attempts. The Magic led by as many as 17 points late in the second quarter. They hit their first five shots and never trailed after Oladipo scored his first basket.

Oladipo and Harris also each had 13 points by halftime. Fournier completed a pair of 3-point plays early and had 10 by intermission.

Durant led everyone with 20 points in the first half, but his support was lacking on defense. The Thunder were sloppy early with 12 turnovers that became 18 Magic points. Westbrook made only two of his first 11 shots.

The Magic, who shot poorly in their opening loss Wednesday, hit 29 of 47 shots (61.7 percent) in the first 24 minutes.

NOTES: Thunder coach Billy Donovan, who made his NBA coaching debut Wednesday, said on Friday morning that he consulted Stan Van Gundy (Detroit), Rick Pitino (Louisville) and Rick Carlisle (Dallas) in the offseason to talk about making the transition from college. ... Donovan actually was named Orlando Magic coach on June 1, 2007, but changed his mind a few days later and returned to the University of Florida before holding a single practice. The Magic then hired Van Gundy. Donovan said he expected about 30 friends and family to be at the game Friday. ... The Thunder came into Friday night having beaten the Magic seven of the last eight games. ... First-year Magic coach Scott Skiles said Friday before the game that he wanted a faster pace than his team played in Wednesday’s opener. In that loss Wednesday to the Wizards, the Magic took 100 shots, the most in a non-overtime game for the Magic in 10 years. ... Thunder rookie G Cameron Payne, the No. 14 pick of the draft, remains on the inactive list despite being healthy.