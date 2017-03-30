Westbrook scores 57 as Thunder down Magic in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Russell Westbrook keeps making the spectacular look so easy this season.

Westbrook recorded the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history Wednesday night, totaling 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 114-106 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

For Westbrook, it was just another day at work as he compiled his fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, leaving him three shy of the NBA record held by NBA legend Oscar Robertson. The 57 points were one short of his career high.

"You just got to want it more than other people," Westbrook said. "I don't think about getting tired. I just keep going and going. I don't think about it. I just think about making the next play, making winning basketball plays. I'm blessed."

The Thunder (43-31) have won eight of the last 10 games. Westbrook scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Monday when Oklahoma City erased a 13-point deficit in the final 3:31 to win in Dallas. He scored 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime Wednesday when the Thunder erased another 13-point fourth quarter deficit.

"Russell was spectacular coming down the stretch and the way he closed the game," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "Overall, it's just incredible what he's doing now. He played an exceptional second half again. He just has an incredible competitive spirit."

Related Coverage Preview: Thunder at Magic

The Magic (27-48) lost their second consecutive game after leading by 21 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth.

"That (Westbrook's performance) was one of the best," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "It's tough to rank those over the years, but it's right up there with the best. Give him credit."

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 24 points, while Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 23 points and hit five of 11 3-pointers. Bismack Biyombo scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 13 points.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points for the Thunder, including 15 in the second half, while grabbing 10 rebounds. Victor Oladipo scored 13 points.

Westbrook hit 21 of 40 shots and six of 15 3-pointers. He made nine of 11 free throws.

He led a late rally by scoring 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation, hitting a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Oladipo hit a 3-pointer early in overtime for the 107-105 lead and the Thunder never lost the lead. Westbrook scored seven points in overtime.

Until Westbrook's 3-pointer, the Magic led the entire second half. They were up 93-79 when Vucevic scored on a hook shot with 6:18 remaining.

"He's a helluva player, and he's been doing that for 70 games now, carrying that team every night," Vucevic said of Westbrook. "I think the numbers he's putting up are amazing. You just tip your hat when he does stuff like that."

The Magic led by as many as 21 points in third quarter, but the Thunder cut the deficit to 82-72 going into the fourth when Kanter scored 10 points in five minutes. Fournier scored 13 points in the third.

"I was just looking at the scoreboard, taking it one possession at a time," Westbrook said. "I don't take this game for granted. I just try to come out each and every night and compete at a high level."

The Magic made a 13-0 run midway in the third -- including a pair of 3-pointers from Fournier -- for the 72-51 lead.

The Magic led 49-44 at halftime after Biyombo scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second period to spark their early surge. Vucevic got in early foul trouble, giving Biyombo the opportunity to shine.

Westbrook had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists by intermission. The Thunder led by as many as eight points in the first quarter, but they faded defensively in the second period when the Magic scored 31 points. Westbrook also committed seven of the Thunder's nine first-half turnovers

NOTES: The Magic surprisingly beat the Thunder earlier this season in Oklahoma City, 119-117, when F Serge Ibaka scored a career-high 31 points against his former team. The Magic have since traded Ibaka to Toronto. ... Thunder G Victor Oladipo, who came to Oklahoma City after three years with the Magic, didn't sound very nostalgic about his first return to Amway Center. "I wouldn't say I was in tears disappointed about the trade," Oladipo said before the game. "Sometimes, change is good. It ended up being good for me." ... Magic reserve F Jeff Green missed his fourth consecutive game due to back spasms. ... Magic coach Frank Vogel sounded in awe of everything Thunder G Russell Westbrook has accomplished this season. "It's remarkable what he's done," Vogel said. "A great face for the NBA."