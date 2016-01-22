Preview: Thunder at Mavericks

Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki could sit out for the second consecutive game when the Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Nowitzki missed Wednesday’s overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a knee injury and the club doesn’t yet have a handle on his availability for upcoming games.

Nowitzki was experiencing swelling in the right knee due to fluid in the joint but the soreness was mild in nature. “The good thing is I really didn’t have any pain,” Nowitzki told reporters. “It was just the swelling and that’s why they decided to hold me out. When you’re old, there’s always something coming up and this came out of nowhere.” Nowitzki was one of four starters rested by coach Rick Carlisle when the Mavericks dropped a 108-98 decision in Oklahoma City on Jan. 13. The Thunder posted a 109-95 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday for their sixth straight win and 21st in the last 25 games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (32-12): Point guard Russell Westbrook had 16 points and 15 assists in the win over Charlotte and has posted 15 assists four times this month. “He just picks and chooses his spots,” small forward Kevin Durant said afterward. “He knows when to go for rebounds, knows when to score, knows when to make the right play. He’s playing at a nice level right now.” Durant scored 26 points against the Hornets and has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 29 games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (25-19): Small forward Chandler Parsons stepped up with Nowitzki sidelined and scored a season-best 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting. “That’s a huge hole to fill,” Parsons told reporters of Nowitzki’s absence. “We need guys to step up and everyone contributed.” Parsons underwent knee surgery in the offseason and got off to a slow start but has played better of late and has three 20-point outings this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder are 2-0 against the Mavericks this season and have won eight of their last 10 home games in the series.

2. Oklahoma City backup SG Dion Waiters is 4-of-19 shooting over the past two games.

3. Dallas backup PG Raymond Felton (eye) could return after sitting out the Minnesota game.

PREDICTION: Thunder 113, Mavericks 106