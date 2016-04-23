Preview: Thunder at Mavericks

Oklahoma City All-Star forward Kevin Durant rebounded from a horrific game to help the Thunder gain control of the series and he aims to produce again in Saturday’s Game 4 against the host Dallas Mavericks. Durant was 7-of-33 shooting as the Thunder fell in Game 2 but rebounded to score a series-best 34 points as third-seeded Oklahoma City rolled to a 131-102 win on Thursday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Durant is averaging 26 points in the series but shooting just 34.2 percent due to the porous Game 2 outing and he said the horrific performance had no effect on his psyche. “When I play well, I don’t throw a party for myself afterward,” Durant told reporters. “If I play terrible, I‘m not going to go out and change anything up. I‘m going to go out there and do the same thing I’ve been doing.” The sixth-seeded Mavericks had threatened to make it a series after the 85-84 road win in Game 2 but were totally outclassed back on the home floor. “Look, their talent is a significant problem,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “We know that. The way you mitigate it is to be really tied together and play extremely hard. ... They are beatable, but we’ve got to come out with a better disposition. It’s as simple as that.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Durant’s mood was certainly better after his 34th career postseason game as he had some tense moments of reflection after his poorest playoff performance. “Now I know how fighters feel when they lose the fight and they know the rematch is coming, but it’s a year later,” Durant told reporters. “That’s how it felt for me. I was just so anxious to go out there and try to help my team win and give them a better effort on both ends.” Point guard Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 15 assists in Game 3 and is averaging 23 points and 10.7 assists in the series.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS: Point guard Deron Williams (sports hernia) missed Game 3 and is doubtful for Saturday’s game and could be out the rest of the series but J.J. Barea returned from a groin injury and had 15 points and seven assists. Forward Dirk Nowitzki played despite a bruised right knee and had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but he was dismayed with the pace of Thursday’s contest. “The way we won Game 2 was it was a slower-paced game for us, kind of grind it out,” Nowitzki told reporters. “It’s going to be tough for us to win a game if they score 131 points. I don’t think we can score 131 right now with the team we roll out there, (due to) the injuries.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thunder backup C Enes Kanter had 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting in Game 3 and is averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in the series.

2. Dallas reserve PF David Lee (foot) had six points in 17 minutes in Game 3 in his first action in the series.

3. Oklahoma City was 15-of-27 from 3-point range in Game 3 after going 7-for-32 in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Thunder 118, Mavericks 105