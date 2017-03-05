Preview: Thunder at Mavericks

Russell Westbrook continues to pile up the statistical accomplishments but the wins are not always there for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will lean on the All-Star guard again in Sunday's visit to the Dallas Mavericks. Westbrook became the ninth player in NBA history to record four straight 40-point games Friday while falling an assist shy of his fourth triple-double in his last five outings.

Unfortunately, the latest effort came in a 118-111 loss at Phoenix - the second straight setback and sixth in a row on the road for the Thunder. "We just put ourselves in a hole, man, not getting stops when we needed to, and obviously not finishing the game like we wanted to," Westbrook told reporters. The six-time All-Star had 48 points, 17 rebounds and three steals in the loss and became the first player to score 45 points in multiple games against Phoenix since the Suns became a franchise in 1968-69, according to ESPN. He also had 45 points in a 109-98 win over Dallas on Jan. 26, Oklahoma City's fifth straight win in the series during the regular season.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (35-27): Shooting guard Victor Oladipo has missed five straight games with back spasms, giving Alex Abrines a chance to step up. The rookie had 13 points in Friday's loss - giving him four double-digit efforts in five starts in place of Oladipo, during which Abrines has buried 16-of-31 from 3-point range. Once they are done with the Mavericks, the Thunder play six of their next eight at home.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (25-36): Dallas has won three of four after a 104-100 victory over Memphis at home Friday night, leaving it three games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday. Newly-acquired big man Nerlens Noel received his first start with the Mavericks and responded with 15 points and a career high-tying 17 rebounds. Guard Wesley Matthews has missed two straight games due to a hip injury but is expected to return Sunday.

1. Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki needs 38 points to become the sixth player in league history to reach 30,000.

2. Westbrook is 54-for-57 from the free-throw line in his last four contests.

3. Dallas SG Seth Curry is averaging 23.6 points while shooting 54.5 percent from long range over a five-game stretch.

