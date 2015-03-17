Parsons, Nowitzki lead Mavericks’ comeback win over Thunder

DALLAS -- Forward Chandler Parsons scored a game-high 31 points and forward Dirk Nowitzki drove a third-quarter comeback as the Dallas Mavericks tripped the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-115 Monday night at American Airlines Center.

The Mavs trailed by 15 points in the third before Nowitzki dropped three 3-pointers and scored 13 of his 22 points in the quarter. Parsons hit the game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third and was fouled, but he missed the free throw to prevent Dallas from regaining the lead.

The Mavs, despite getting killed on the boards, would finally take their first lead since the first quarter on Monta Ellis’ jumper to open the fourth and they’d hang on in a wild fourth quarter that saw Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook tie the game at 108-108, but then commit consecutive fouls on each end to foul out before he could notch yet another triple-double.

Westbrook finished with 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting with 12 assists and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers, including a costly pair in the fourth.

“Mentally, just mental breakdowns,” Westbrook said of the third-quarter collapse during a brief postgame interview session. “We got to go back to the film and watch it and see.”

For Dallas (43-25), it was a significant win coming in the middle game of a five-game homestand and after a 30-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers that followed a 33-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder (37-30) were seemingly on their way to opening a bit of space between them and ninth-place New Orleans in the chase for the final playoff spot. And had Oklahoma City held on, it would have moved just three games back of Dallas in the loss column.

Instead they find themselves back in a virtual tie with the Pelicans and again dealing with more injury setbacks. With Kevin Durant still out nursing a right foot injury, power forward Serge Ibaka is out indefinitely and could be facing knee surgery.

Still, Oklahoma City was in control, up 63-53 at halftime and the cushion ballooned to 15 as they controlled the boards and were spreading the scoring around.

A Parsons driving dunk cut the deficit to 81-73 and that seemed to switch the momentum to the Mavs’ favor and they closed out the quarter on a 19-11 run.

“Parsons had a great game, really from start to finish; the shot-making was there, a lot of really important drives,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “He was just aggressive and he had some big rebounds, too. The truth is, we needed a lot of guys to step up and just really play big. This is a man’s game when you’re going against athletes like this and guys like Westbrook that are doing historic things. You get down 15 in the third, it’s easy to hang your head, but we didn’t do it. We kept fighting, got the crowd back in to it and just chipped away -- getting it tied going into the fourth is huge.”

Ellis was the third Mavs player to score at least 20 points. He hit four late free throws and finished with 24 points.

OKC still had a chance in the waning moments. Anthony Morrow buried a tough 3-pointer to make it 114-111 with 35 seconds to play.

Needing a stop, Thunder rookie forward Mitch McGary, having a strong game with 12 points and 13 rebounds, made a horrendous error when he fouled Ellis intentionally thinking he needed to stop the clock. Ellis made both free throws to make it 116-111.

“Yeah, just a mental mistake,” McGary said. “Just need to learn from it.”

Without Ibaka and Durant in the lineup, the Thunder got another huge game from center Enes Kanter with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow center Steven Adams had 15 points and eight rebounds. Dion Waiters shook off a cold start to finish with 15 points.

Dallas continued to get heady play from point guard Rajon Rondo since his blowup with coach Rick Carlisle that resulted in a one-game suspension. He had 11 points, including two big buckets in the fourth quarter to go with 13 assists.

He was also a big factor on the defensive end in keeping Westbrook pretty well in check from a scoring standpoint.

“I‘m a lot more comfortable,” Rondo said. “The ball’s in my hands a little bit more the last couple of games and we’re making plays. Guys are making shots. CP (Parsons) has been playing unbelievable; Monta is making shots. We’re playing great as a team and have great chemistry right now.”

NOTES: Mavericks PG Devin Harris did not return for the second half due to an illness. ... Thunder F Serge Ibaka missed his third consecutive game with what the team has termed a sore right knee. On Monday, the Thunder announced Ibaka will see a specialist for further evaluation. ESPN.com reported that Ibaka is expected to undergo a surgical procedure to fix the issue, but the team did not confirm the report. ... Oklahoma City continued to employ C Enes Kanter and C Steven Adams in the starting lineup with G Dion Waiters continuing to start in place of F Kevin Durant. Out with a right foot injury, Durant missed his 40th game. He could return later this week or early next week ... The Thunder begins a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. ... Mavericks F Al-Farouq Aminu, a limited participant in practice, sat out a second consecutive game with a sore left shoulder. ... Dallas plays host to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.