Preview: Thunder at Nets

It wasn’t long ago that the Brooklyn Nets were considered the hottest team in the NBA; now, they have to contend with the new mantle-holder as they prepare to host the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Brooklyn opened January with 10 wins in their first 11 games, but hit a roadblock last time out as they dropped a stunning 104-103 decision to Toronto. The Thunder have won nine in a row, with Kevin Durant starring in each one.

The Nets will try to become the first team to hold Durant under 30 points in 3 1/2 weeks. The NBA scoring leader reeled off 33 points in a 112-95 drubbing of the Miami Heat, becoming the first NBA player with at least 30 points in 12 straight games since Tracy McGrady more than 10 years earlier. Durant is averaging 38 points over the course of the streak, and has fallen short of the 30-point mark just twice in his previous 18 games overall.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FS Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (37-10): Durant has been typically humble despite finding himself in the hottest stretch of his career  first downplaying his marquee matchup with Miami’s LeBron James, then going toe-to-toe with the multi-time MVP, who finished with 34 points in the loss. “I’ve scored points before in this league; it’s not like this is totally new to me,” he told reporters following the win. “But this long of a stretch, I guess, is different for me. I‘m just trying to do whatever my team needs, night in and night out, to figure out what we need to win a basketball game.”

ABOUT THE NETS (20-23): Brooklyn was well on its way to a critical win over Toronto  a victory that would have moved the Nets to within a half-game of the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors. But Toronto’s Patrick Patterson intercepted Brooklyn’s inbounds pass, hit the go-ahead basket and watched as Paul Pierce’s 3-point jumper was off the mark. It was the most heartbreaking loss of what has already been a difficult season for the injury plagued Nets  and as point guard Deron Williams said afterward: “And we (had) three days to sit and think about it. And that makes it even worse.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G Joe Johnson was named as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team on Thursday. Johnson, who averages 15.7 points, will make his seventh All-Star appearance.

2. Brooklyn opened the month with a 95-93 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

3. Durant averages 24.8 points in 11 career games versus the Nets.

PREDICTION: Thunder 110, Nets 102