Lopez powers Nets past Thunder

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets had one of their worst games of the season. Two nights later and surrounded by two feet of snow outside their homecourt, the Nets had their best performance of a frustrating season.

Center Brook Lopez totaled a season-high 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Nets never trailed in a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Although the opening tip was pushed back four hours, the Nets did not have time to practice or watch much film from Friday’s 22-point loss to the Utah Jazz as the New York area was blanketed with over two feet of snow. Even without the practice, Brooklyn bounced back from a game, which featured its defense giving up 37 points in the third quarter and a night that saw Lopez get held to eight points.

Coming off his second game of the season under double digits, Lopez rebounded by shooting 11 of 19 and surpassed the season high he set Jan. 2 in Boston. He scored 17 of his points after halftime when the Nets withstood some charges by Oklahoma City.

“Our focus,” Lopez said of the difference between Friday and Sunday. “That’s the way we need to play every night. We had a different attitude.”

Lopez also helped the Nets get a win on a night when Oklahoma City stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had productive nights.

Related Coverage Preview: Thunder at Nets

Durant finished with 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting. It was the forward’s 10th game with at least 30 points and only the second time the Thunder lost one of Durant’s 30-point showings.

Westbrook added 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but the guard shot 12 of 27 and it was not enough as the Thunder had a seven-game winning streak and lost for the seventh time in their last 33 games.

“We battled and fought, but the level of consistency wasn’t where it needed to be,” Thunder coach Billy Donavan said.

Those showings by the stars were not enough because Oklahoma City could not contain Lopez like Utah did.

“They kicked our (expletive) all night, rebounding the ball, scoring in the paint,” Durant said. “They did what they wanted to and we have to do a better job helping our bigs down there. They kind of controlled the game (with) their bigs.”

Lopez recorded his 18th double-double and also hit one of the biggest shots in Brooklyn’s second win in its last 15 home games. Oklahoma City was within 98-93 on a 3-pointer by reserve guard Dion Waiters with 6:17 remaining.

The Nets responded with a 9-2 run over the next 2:07 and it was highlighted by Lopez’s off-balance fade-away jumper around center Enes Kanter with 4:47 left. The shot put the Nets up 103-92 and Brooklyn never let the lead slip below eight the rest of the way.

“I thought Brook was outstanding,” Brooklyn interim coach Tony Brown said. “He had a big presence in the paint. We posted him (up). He had a lot of shots at the rim, he got to the foul line. That’s the kind of showing I’d like to see from going forward -- be a threat in the post and dominate.”

While Lopez helped the Nets get their second wire-to-wire victory, others contributed as Brooklyn improved to 12-33.

Reserve guard Bojan Bogdanovic hit four of Brooklyn’s eight 3-pointers and added 18 points. Forwards Thaddeus Young chipped in 14 and Joe Johnson contributed 13 as Brooklyn shot 48 percent and won despite giving up 60 points in the paint.

“It means a lot for us especially because we are going through a tough stretch,” Bogdanovic said. “I thought we played great tonight.”

Before Lopez’s fade-away sealed the game, the Nets had numerous answers each time the Thunder cut into the lead. . They saw an eight-point lead whittled to two on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Durant in the first quarter but took a 60-52 edge at halftime.

The Nets built a 78-65 lead on a free throw by guard Donald Sloan with 3:54 remaining in the third. Oklahoma City made it 81-77 on a 3-pointer by guard Cameron Payne with 44 seconds left in the third but the Nets took an eight-point lead into the fourth on a transition dunk by Bogdanovic.

NOTES: Oklahoma City C Steven Adams (sprained right elbow) sat out a second straight game. The injury is not considered serious but he is unlikely to play Tuesday in New York and Wednesday in Minnesota. ... The Thunder also lost G Andre Roberson to sprained right knee when he collided with G Russell Westbrook around the basket with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. ... Sunday marked the second time the Nets faced Westbrook in Brooklyn. Westbrook scored 25 points in the Thunder’s six-point win at Barclays Center on Dec. 4, 2012, and then missed the next two meetings recovering from knee injuries. In the Thunder’s two visits to Brooklyn without Westbrook, Reggie Jackson was the starting point guard. ... Although the Thunder and Nets are in the New York area through Tuesday, the game could not have been rescheduled for Monday since the New York Islanders are hosting the Detroit Red Wings.