Preview: Thunder at Nuggets

The last time Denver was at home, the fans booed and head coach Brian Shaw expressed his displeasure with the team through a terse session with the media. A solid 2-1 road trip has slightly altered the outlook, giving the Nuggets a better vibe entering Wednesday’s contest at home against reeling Oklahoma City. The trip was capped by an impressive 106-97 victory at Cleveland, as Ty Lawson had 24 points and 12 assists to lead the way.

Denver gets to face the Thunder on the second half of a back-to-back, the first one being a sour 98-81 setback at Utah on Tuesday. Oklahoma City has dropped three straight and has averaged 78.3 points over its last four defeats, searching in vain for an offensive spark that is nowhere to be found. Reggie Jackson, a catalyst during the Thunder’s injury-marred campaign, was held to 10 points against the Jazz while forward Serge Ibaka went 2-for-13 from the floor.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (3-9): Ibaka’s woeful shooting night is part of a trend for the six-year pro, who shot at least 53.5 percent in each of his first five campaigns but is down to 45.2 through 12 games in 2014-15. He is 36-for-98 over his last seven games as the Western Conference’s lowest-scoring unit has bottomed out. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points on 29.2 percent shooting over his last two contests after scoring at least 20 points in five straight affairs.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (3-7): When Shaw questioned his team’s effort following a 130-113 loss to Portland at home on Nov. 12, Arron Afflalo seemed to be in the crosshairs after being benched in that game. The streaky shooter has responded, averaging 19.3 points over the course of the road trip while making 12-of-22 3-pointers. Afflalo leads the charge for a unit that throws up 25.5 3-pointers per game, tied for fourth in the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Ibaka scored 23 points in Oklahoma City’s 102-91 win over Denver at home Nov. 1.

2. Nuggets F Darrell Arthur had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 11 rebounds against the Cavaliers.

3. Denver has dropped three straight at home.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 101, Thunder 90