Preview: Thunder at Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder proved how explosive they can be with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook healthy and in the lineup together in a big win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Thunder will try to keep the momentum going when they visit the Denver Nuggets for the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. The Nuggets are losers of 12 of their last 13 games and have dropped five in a row at home.

Durant (toe) looked a little rusty while going 9-of-26 from the field in his return from a two-game absence on Friday but was back to his MVP form while putting up 29 points on 10-of-15 in Sunday’s 131-108 win over the Clippers. “I feel like if I get a one-on-one matchup there, it’s to my advantage,” Durant told reporters after showing off his post moves against smaller defenders. “The post is a strong area for me to score in.” Denver was beaten up down low in a 98-88 loss at Detroit on Friday and has been held under 100 points in six of its last seven games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (26-25): In addition to the big game from Durant, Oklahoma City got a surprise performance from rookie forward Mitch McGary, who scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds in his third career game. The Michigan product sat most of the season recovering from a leg injury and has been bouncing back and forth from the D-League over the last few weeks. “I love his enthusiasm and his passion for the game,” Durant told reporters of McGary. “He did everything coach needed him to do. He rolled to the basket strong, finished and made plays for us. I’m excited for him and we want him to build on it and keep getting better.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (19-32): Denver has been dealing with a cold virus ripping through the locker room and the lack of energy in Detroit can be blamed somewhat on players feeling the effects. Ty Lawson was the only starter to log more than 26 minutes against the Pistons as Arron Afflalo and Kenneth Faried battled the cold, and Lawson is beginning to find his own shot again. The speedy point guard averaged 7.3 points on 9-of-35 shooting over a four-game stretch before going for 20 or more points in each of the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thunder C Steven Adams suffered a hand injury Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (Achilles) has missed the last two games and is questionable for Monday.

3. Oklahoma City has taken four of the last six in the series but dropped a 107-100 decision at Denver without Westbrook and Durant on Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Thunder 116, Nuggets 101