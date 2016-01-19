Preview: Thunder at Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder have thumped Denver twice this season and look for another convincing victory when they visit the Nuggets on Tuesday. Small forward Kevin Durant averaged 25.5 points and 7.5 assists as Oklahoma City won the first two meetings by an average of 17 points and the Thunder is vying for their fifth straight victory over Denver.

The Thunder have won four straight games and six of seven and rolled to a 99-74 home victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Oklahoma City became the third team in the NBA to reach 30 wins but figures to be challenged with five of the next six games being on the road. Denver is 3-1 on an eight-game homestand after posting a wild 129-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Nuggets poured in 45 fourth-quarter points - and 75 in the second half - and backup guard Randy Foye hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (30-12): Point guard Russell Westbrook posted his second consecutive triple-double and 24th of his career in the rout of the Heat. Westbrook had 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in the latest one and Oklahoma City is 5-0 this season and 20-4 overall when he records a triple-double. “It just means that it’s great that we’re having good wins,” Westbrook told reporters. “We’re playing together as a team, moving in the right direction on both sides of the floor.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (16-25): Denver is on pace for its second consecutive 50-loss season as it reaches the midway point of its campaign but it also remains in the mix for the final Western Conference playoff spot. Small forward Danilo Gallinari has been solid with a team-leading 18.8 scoring average but the biggest development is the rise of reserve swingman Will Barton (15.9) into the team’s second-best offensive player. “I knew I’d have a big opportunity to play, so I wanted to make sure I was ready and prepared,” Barton told reporters. “I knew it could happen as long as I kept faith and stayed humble.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook is shooting 58.1 percent from the field against Denver this season while averaging 22.5 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

2. Oklahoma City reserve SG Dion Waiters is averaging 18.7 points over the past three contests.

3. Denver PG Jameer Nelson (wrist) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Nuggets 104