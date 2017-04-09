Preview: Thunder at Nuggets

(Updated: UPDATES second sentence)

The Denver Nuggets' quest for a playoff spot will run into Russell Westbrook twice in the final three games, beginning with a matchup against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Nuggets trail the Portland Trail Blazers by 1 1/2 games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and Sunday's home finale is one of two contests in the last three versus the Thunder.

"I feel very optimistic," coach Michael Malone told the media after Friday's 122-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "It's funny, we lose a game in Charlotte (on March 31) and read things and everybody is ready to say we're done. We're not done. We don't listen to that noise. That's all a distraction." While Westbrook secured a triple-double average for the season Friday in Phoenix, he failed to record one in that game and remained tied with Oscar Robertson for the most in a season in NBA history with 41. The Thunder's 120-99 loss to the Suns made catching the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed in the West an extremely difficult task. Oklahoma City would need to win out and have the Clippers lose their three remaining contests to force a tie.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, Altitude 2 (Denver)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (45-34): Westbrook will try for the triple-double record against a Denver team he has dominated this season with averages of 34 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in two meetings, but he contends it is not a priority. "My main goal since I got here, especially this season, is to win a championship," Westbrook told reporters after Friday's loss. "If I wanted to get 10 assists, I could get 10 assists. Everybody wants to see the record broke, but it's bigger than that for our team and for me." Fellow guard Victor Oladipo is averaging 10 points - more than six below his season average - while shooting 11-for-30 in his last three games.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (38-41): Regardless of whether Denver makes the playoffs or not, it has to be optimistic for the future with young standouts like rookie guard Jamal Murray, who posted a personal-best 30 points against New Orleans. "He's not afraid of the moment. He's not afraid of the opportunity," Malone said of Murray. "He goes out there and plays ... with that swagger. You love to see it." Forward Nikola Jokic has five straight double-doubles and nine in the last 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won eight straight meetings.

2. Jokic hit both of his 3-pointers versus New Orleans after missing all nine over his previous three games.

3. Westbrook is shooting 40 percent and averaging 6.8 turnovers in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 114, Thunder 110