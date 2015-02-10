Durant pours in 40 as Thunder thrash Nuggets

DENVER -- Scott Brooks is in his seventh season as Kevin Durant’s coach, but even he remains amazed at what his forward can do.

On Monday, Durant added another highlight reel to a star-studded career.

Durant scored 40 points and tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-114 win over the reeling Denver Nuggets.

Guard Russell Westbrook had 26 points and nine assists, and rookie forward Mitch McGary had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Durant finished well below his career best of 54 points, but his 14 points in a two-minute stretch in the second quarter impressed Brooks.

“I’ve seen them all, and he’s an amazing player,” Brooks said. “He’s everything you want from your star, he’s all about team, he’s all about winning games.”

Durant’s big night helped his team win for the second time in as many days. The Thunder (27-25) are trending toward the playoffs while the Nuggets (19-33) are becoming the sure win on every opponent’s schedule. Denver lost its sixth in a row and fell for the 13th time in 14 games to become lottery contenders for the last half of the season.

Home court used to be a safe haven for the Nuggets, but they lost their sixth straight at Pepsi Center despite several attempted rallies Monday.

“When I talk about the kind of losses I can live with, this is one of them,” Denver coach Brian Shaw said. “If it wasn’t for that first quarter and the flurry at the end of the second quarter, it’s anybody’s game.”

Forward Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets with 23 points. Denver forward Kenneth Faried had 22 points and 10 rebounds, guard Ty Lawson had 22 points and nine assists, and center Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 14 boards.

Oklahoma City took advantage of the struggling Nuggets by taking a 38-18 lead after the first quarter. Denver chipped away and got within 57-49 with an 8-0 run late in the second quarter.

That is when Durant took over. Following a timeout, he hit three 3-pointers to push the lead to 14. After a Westbrook fastbreak dunk, Durant was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit two free throws. He hit a fourth 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to give the Thunder a 73-59 lead at halftime.

“If I hit one shot, I feel like I‘m hot,” said Durant, who made 13 of 19 field-goal attempts overall. “That’s not always the case, but I have confidence in myself, and I feel like I’ve got it going. My teammates were looking for me, I shot some bad shots, but luckily they went in.”

Denver defenders were helpless as Durant hit from all over the floor.

“It’s tough when he gets hot like that,” Lawson said. “We thought we were going into the half playing well, but he did that. It was kind of heartbreaking.”

The Nuggets scored the first nine points of the third quarter, but the Thunder responded with a 13-3 run, capped by Durant’s fifth 3-pointer of the night that pushed the lead to 86-71. He and guard Andre Roberson hit two more threes to make it 94-75 midway through the third.

Durant’s seventh 3-pointer made it 106-85 with 2:03 left in the third.

“Kevin was on fire,” Brooks said. “He had a lot of heat-check moments. Everything was falling for him from the 3-point line. It’s good to see. He’s one of the best players on the planet, and he had a game going.”

Denver went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 10 early in the fourth and scored 10 straight midway through the last period to get within 115-106. Durant hit a floater in the lane and Westbrook sank a bank shot to make it 122-109 with 3:16 left.

“When they cut it to seven, Russ hit some big shots, got to the rim, got some free throws,” Durant said. “That’s what good teams do.”

NOTES: Thunder C Steven Adams had surgery on his broken right hand, and he will miss three weeks. Adams was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Denver G Jameer Nelson missed his third consecutive game with a left Achilles strain, and C JaVale McGee was dressed but available only if needed because of illness and conditioning. ... Oklahoma City G Anthony Morrow was back after missing Sunday’s game due to right shoulder soreness. ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic was selected to the World Team for the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday as part of All-Star weekend. Nurkic replaces Adams.