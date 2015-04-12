Preview: Thunder at Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers might not make it to the postseason, but they’ll square off in a playoff-like atmosphere Sunday in Indiana. Both teams are trying to sneak into the playoffs, and the loser will face an uphill climb.

The Thunder are tied with New Orleans for the No. 8 spot in the West, but they’ll have to finish a game clear of the Pelicans, who own the tiebreaker after winning the season series. The Pacers have won four straight to climb within a game of Brooklyn and Boston, who are tied for the final two playoff spots in the East, but both teams hold head-to-head tiebreakers over Indiana. “We’re in survival mode,” Pacers forward David West told the team’s Website. “We’re just fighting for our lives. We know we need help from somebody else, but we’re just taking care of our business.” Oklahoma City has itself to blame for its dire situation, having lost six of seven before Friday’s 116-103 win over Sacramento.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-36): Oklahoma City is a shell of itself as it limps down the stretch with reigning MVP Kevin Durant and big man Serge Ibaka both done for the season due to injuries. Russell Westbrook (27.5 points, 8.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds) has done just about everything possible to keep the team afloat, including 11 triple-doubles this season. Westbrook has scored in double figures in all 62 games since returning from an injury on Nov. 28 and center Enes Kanter has averaged 18.3 points and 11 rebounds in 23 games since being acquired from Utah.

ABOUT THE PACERS (36-43): Indiana is undefeated since getting Paul George back from injury, and the two-time All-Star has scored in double figures in limited minutes off the bench in his first three games back. George’s return could make the Pacers a difficult matchup in the playoffs if they can get there, adding depth to a balanced team. George Hill (15.7 points, 4.9 assists) took on a bigger offensive role in George’s absence and Rodney Stuckey (12.8 points) gives the Pacers a spark off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is 15-24 on the road and has lost five of its last six away from home.

2. The Pacers have made 10 or more 3-pointers in five of their last eight games, shooting 43.6 percent from long range over that span.

3. The Thunder lead the league in rebounding (47.5 per game) while Indiana is 9-22 when outrebounded.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Thunder 99