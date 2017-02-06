The Indiana Pacers will try to produce their first seven-game winning streak in nearly two years when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The Pacers' season-high six-game run includes a 105-84 win over Detroit on Saturday, the third straight game in which they have held an opponent under 100 points.

"One stop after another just fueled us," Paul George told reporters after leading a balanced attack with 21 points. "Getting those stops, it fueled us energy-wise. ... It felt like their energy was kind of drained, so we just kept our foot on (the gas)." Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook picked up one of his 25 triple-doubles this season at home against the Pacers on Nov. 20, but Indiana survived the overtime affair 115-111. Westbrook finished with 42 points in Sunday's 105-99 victory over Portland that capped a 2-1 homestand. Victor Oladipo tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Andre Roberson matched a season best with 11 and Steven Adams also hauled in 13 as the Thunder outrebounded their opponent for the sixth time in eight games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE THUNDER (30-22): Roberson also recorded 14 points to end a string of 13 straight single-digit efforts and also chipped in three steals. Fellow starting forward Domantas Sabonis is trending in the other direction with three straight two-point showings, a stretch during which he has shot 2-of-20 and committed six turnovers against zero assists. Westbrook averages 9.1 assists against Indiana - more than all but one other opponent - and dished out 15 in the loss to the Pacers in November.

ABOUT THE PACERS (28-22): Indiana is getting contributions from many players during its 13-4 surge, and it was Lavoy Allen's turn to step up in Saturday's win. The sixth-year forward moved into the starting lineup for the injured Thaddeus Young (wrist), who is day-to-day, and responded with season highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds. "You've just got to be ready to play," Allen, who celebrated his 28th birthday by making 8-of-15 shots while registering three assists and two steals, told reporters. "I know all my teammates, I know their tendencies, so no matter who I'm on the floor with, I know how to play my role."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. George is averaging 29.5 points over his last four home games.

2. The Thunder entered Sunday third in the NBA in rebounding margin (plus-4), while the Pacers were 26th (minus-3.4).

3. Oklahoma City is 3-7 in the second half of back-to-back sets.

PREDICTION: Pacers 106, Thunder 101