Pacers remain in playoff hunt with win over Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS - Guard C.J. Miles scored a career-high-tying 30 points, and the Indiana Pacers stayed alive in the Eastern Conference playoff chase with a 116-104 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

A 12-0, fourth-quarter run that included 3-pointers from reserve guard Rodney Stuckey and Miles and a three-point play from point guard George Hill gave Indiana a 100-88 lead with 5:19 remaining.

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook scored a career-best 54 points but was whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season, meaning he will have to sit out Monday night’s home game against Portland. His 54 are the most scored by a Pacers’ opponent in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Thunder are locked in a battle with the New Orleans Pelicans for the final playoff spot in the West. The Pelicans own the tiebreaker with the Thunder thanks to three wins in the teams’ four-game series.

Indiana improved to 37-43 with its fifth consecutive victory and now has the same record as Brooklyn in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

However, Brooklyn owns the tiebreaker with the Pacers by virtue of winning the season series, 2-1. Each team has two games remaining.

George Hill added 19 points for Indiana, and center Roy Hibbert had 17

points and 10 rebounds. Forward David West contributed 13 points. Miles had 10 rebounds to go with his 30 points.

Guard Dion Waiters added 16 for the Thunder (43-37), and forward Enes Kanter had 13 points. The Thunder were only 11 of 28 from the free-throw line.

A short baseline jumper from forward Lavoy Allen with 9:19 to go gave the Pacers an 88-81 lead, prompting an Oklahoma City timeout. Five consecutive points from Westbrook sliced the Indiana advantage to 88-86 with 8:07 left.

After a Westbrook dunk tied it at 88.

A Miles 3-pointer with 7:28 remaining in the third quarter extended the Indiana lead to 67-60. At that point, Westbrook had 34, and Miles had 22. A 3-pointer from Waiters with 3:26 left in the period sliced the Pacers advantage to 74-71.

Paul George banked in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to push the Pacers’ lead to 82-76. That field goal allowed Indiana to outscore Oklahoma City 26-25 in the period.

Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 27-19 in the second quarter to lead 56-51 at halftime, limiting the Thunder to eight field goals in 24 attempts, 33.3 percent. Miles had 14 first-half points for the Pacers and Hibbert added 11.

Westbrook had 29 first-half points, making 12 of 21 field-goal attempts during the first 24 minutes.

The rest of the Thunder were 10 of 29 from the field in the opening half. Indiana was 23 of 42 from the field in the first two quarters.

NOTES: The Thunder were without F Perry Jones (sprained left ankle). ... The Pacers were without F Chris Copeland (left elbow and abdomen injuries suffered in an altercation outside a New York club). ... Indiana finishes the regular season with a home game Tuesday against Washington and a road game Wednesday at Memphis. ... Before facing Oklahoma City, Indiana won four in a row by an average margin of 15.5 points. ... Prior to the winning streak, the Pacers had lost 9 of 11. ... The game featured two of the NBA’s best rebounding teams with the Thunder No. 1 with 47.5 per game and Pacers No. 6 at 44.7. ... In the only other meeting this season, Westbrook had a triple-double in the Thunder’s 105-92 victory on Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City.