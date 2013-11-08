Preview: Thunder at Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the Detroit Pistons’ worst nightmares over the years - and having Russell Westbrook healthy again will only make things more daunting for the home team as the Thunder visit Detroit on Friday night. Oklahoma City comes in having won eight straight games against the Pistons and is coming off a 107-93 win over Dallas. Detroit fell to 2-2 after dropping a 99-91 decision to Indiana on Tuesday.

The Thunder weren’t expecting to get Westbrook back from knee surgery until December at the earliest, but the electrifying point guard missed just two regular-season games and is already looking like his old self. The 24-year-old had 22 points in 33 minutes in the win over the Mavericks, overcoming a 5-for-16 shooting effort in his season debut. He’ll look to break down a Detroit defense featuring a pair of imposing shot blockers in Andre Drummond and Josh Smith.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE THUNDER (3-1): With Westbrook looking solid and Kevin Durant sensational as always, an early-season slump from Serge Ibaka went largely unnoticed. Ibaka put an end to his struggles in a big way against Dallas, scoring 17 points while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks. “He was active,” head coach Scott Brooks told reporters afterward. “Not only was he blocking, he was altering shots. And that’s what we expect Serge to do. He has to rebound, block shots, contest and alter shots, and he did that at a very high level.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-2): Detroit’s new-look roster was on display against the Pacers, as Italian sharpshooter Gigi Datome was given an extended look. Datome looked rusty in his 12-minute stint, making just one of his seven shot attempts while missing all four 3-pointers. “It was an open shot, I gotta make it,” Datome told reporters who suggested he may have been rusty due to inactivity. “I‘m paid to make those shots. I‘m not worried. I have to take what the game will give me and not look for a shot.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit’s last win in the head-to-head series came Dec. 26, 2008, when Allen Iverson had 22 points in a 90-88 triumph.

2. Drummond (11.3) and Greg Monroe (11) are the only teammates in the league averaging at least 11 rebounds.

3. Westbrook averages 15.6 points in nine career games versus the Pistons.

PREDICTION: Thunder 104, Pistons 96