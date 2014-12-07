Preview: Thunder at Pistons

With a return to health and a string of lesser opponents, Oklahoma City has seemingly righted the ship. The Thunder get another crack at one of the NBA’s doormats Sunday when they visit Detroit, which has dropped 11 in a row and is off to the worst 20-game start in franchise history. Oklahoma City, in its second game since getting MVP Kevin Durant back from a broken foot, knocked off woeful Philadelphia 103-91 on Friday to pick up its third win in four games following a six-game slide.

The 76ers had enough to outlast the crumbling Pistons in overtime Saturday, limiting Detroit to one point in the extra session in a matchup of the two worst-shooting teams in the league. Josh Smith scored 23 points and Kyle Singler had 21 in the losing effort. The Pistons’ 11-game slide began after knocking off Oklahoma City — without Durant and Russell Westbrook — in overtime Nov. 14.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE THUNDER (6-13): The rash of early-season injuries provided one silver lining for Oklahoma City, which was able to give increased minutes to developing players. One of those who seems to be benefiting from the extra work is third-year guard Jeremy Lamb, who is averaging 16 points on 77.8 percent shooting over a red-hot four-game span. He has made 10-of-12 3-pointers in that stretch, including two straight in the closing minutes to help put away the 76ers on Friday.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-17): Brandon Jennings led Detroit with 29 points in the win at Oklahoma City last month but his struggles have reached a rather alarming level of late. The 25-year-old Jennings is 10-for-50 from the field since returning from a thumb injury while missing all nine of his 3-point tries over the last three contests, a possible indication that the thumb remains an issue. Jennings was off on a last-second attempt in regulation Saturday night, part of a stretch of more than 12 minutes of action in which Detroit recorded a measly seven points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant averaged 39.5 points in two games against the Pistons last season.

2. The Pistons’ last home win came Nov. 7 against Milwaukee.

3. Oklahoma City has won four straight in Detroit.

PREDICTION: Thunder 102, Pistons 95