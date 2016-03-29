Preview: Thunder at Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder possess the NBA’s longest current winning streak and look to stretch it to nine when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Thunder rolled to a 119-100 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday and have an average winning margin of 17.1 points during the streak.

Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook has been sensational in March and posted his seventh triple-double of the month with 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in Monday’s victory. Westbrook’s triple-double count is the most in a single month since former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan had seven in April, 1989. Detroit is 5-2 on a pivotal nine-game homestand - with both losses against the Atlanta Hawks - and is trying to cement its hold on the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Washington Wizards and the slumping Chicago Bulls with eight games left to play.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE THUNDER (52-22): Westbrook’s latest triple-double is his 16th of the season, the most by an NBA player since former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson had 17 during the 1988-89 campaign. “I think it’s something I never take for granted but I like winning,” Westbrook told reporters, “so regardless of what the numbers say I like to win the game and make sure my teammates feel good about themselves and figure it out from there.” Small forward Kevin Durant is on a superb run of his own as he scored 34 points against the Raptors for his 59th consecutive game of 20 or more points, the best streak since Lakers great Kobe Bryant had a 63-game streak during the 2005-06 season.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (39-35): Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope struggled to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting in Saturday’s 112-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks -- one night after scoring 21 points in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Caldwell-Pope has topped 20 points on five occasions in March while continuing to be one of the league’s better defensive guards. “He’s now seen all the situations, so he can react to things better at both ends of the floor,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “He’s not surprised by something the offense is doing against him or something that the defense does against him. He’s not surprised as much, which allows him to be more solid and he’s a very consistent energy guy.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won in each of their past five visits to Detroit.

2. Detroit PG Reggie Jackson - a former member of the Thunder - was just 4-of-16 shooting while scoring 15 points in the November matchup.

3. Oklahoma City is averaging 117.3 points during its eight-game winning streak with a low output of 111.

PREDICTION: Thunder 122, Pistons 115