Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Cameron Payne was inactive for his first NBA game. He was the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Murray State.

C Enes Kanter came off the Oklahoma City bench to pour in 15 points and grab 16 rebounds. As a team, the Thunder outrebounded the Spurs 45-36. “I think the most important thing is those trash plays,” Kanter said. “Whenever someone takes a shot, just try to hit first and go and get the rebound.”

G Russell Westbrook scored 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and collected 10 assists in the Thunder’s season opener. “Coach is just asking me to be myself,” Westbrook said about his role on the team. “Just go out and compete at a high level, and that’s what I do.”

F Kevin Durant scored seven of his 22 points in the final five minutes, helping the Thunder to an 112-106 victory over the Spurs. It was his first game since he underwent season-ending right foot surgery last spring. “The thing I was most pleased about with Kevin, there was a lot of emotion in coming back from injury and the fact he really kept his composure all the way through,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He was contained. I thought he was focused. He just kept playing and kept playing. He made some plays late to help.”