FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 3, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Russell Westbrook scored 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting. He also collected nine rebounds and eight assists without playing in the fourth quarter.

F Serge Ibaka had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

F Kevin Durant will not be on a minute restriction, even with Oklahoma City playing two sets of back-to-back games in the next five days. “He is fine right now,” coach Billy Donovan said of the veteran who missed the end of last season due to foot surgery.

F Kevin Durant’s 25 points led the Thunder to a 117-93 victory over the Nuggets at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.