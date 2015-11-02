Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Russell Westbrook scored 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting. He also collected nine rebounds and eight assists without playing in the fourth quarter.

F Serge Ibaka had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

F Kevin Durant will not be on a minute restriction, even with Oklahoma City playing two sets of back-to-back games in the next five days. “He is fine right now,” coach Billy Donovan said of the veteran who missed the end of last season due to foot surgery.

F Kevin Durant’s 25 points led the Thunder to a 117-93 victory over the Nuggets at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.