Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

F Serge Ibaka has cut down down his 3-point shots this season with only three in the first four games. “I‘m not going to try to force myself to find three,” he said. “If a 3 find me ... I‘m ready to shoot.”

F Kevin Durant isn’t pleased that he’s averaging only 1.8 assists per game. “It’s an issue,” Durant said. “I‘m playing a lot behind the pick and rolls, spotting up, playing the four a lot. Not getting a lot of opportunities in the pick and roll. But that’s on me. I’ve got to rebound better. Then I have to be more aggressive when I get it. But that’s unacceptable for somebody, who I feel as though I can do everything on the court. It’s unacceptable to average only two assists.”