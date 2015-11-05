Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

C Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 15 points in a loss Wednesday for the Thunder.

G Russell Westbrook totaled 22 points and 16 assists but had eight turnovers in a loss Wednesday.

F Serge Ibaka has cut down down his 3-point shots this season with only three in the first four games. “I‘m not going to try to force myself to find three,” he said. “If a 3 find me ... I‘m ready to shoot.”

F Kevin Durant isn’t pleased that he’s averaging only 1.8 assists per game. “It’s an issue,” Durant said. “I‘m playing a lot behind the pick and rolls, spotting up, playing the four a lot. Not getting a lot of opportunities in the pick and roll. But that’s on me. I’ve got to rebound better. Then I have to be more aggressive when I get it. But that’s unacceptable for somebody, who I feel as though I can do everything on the court. It’s unacceptable to average only two assists.”

F Kevin Durant had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in a loss Wednesday. “I didn’t think it stagnated,” Durant said. “We just missed shots. We were getting downhill, getting to the paint. Dion (Waiters) missed a nice, wide open three, I missed a turn-around on the baseline, Russell missed a few layups getting to the rim. I mean, we make those shots and you say it’s great offense. It’s a make or miss league. We missed them and they made them.”