FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 15 points in a loss Wednesday for the Thunder.

G Russell Westbrook totaled 22 points and 16 assists but had eight turnovers in a loss Wednesday.

F Serge Ibaka has cut down down his 3-point shots this season with only three in the first four games. “I‘m not going to try to force myself to find three,” he said. “If a 3 find me ... I‘m ready to shoot.”

F Kevin Durant isn’t pleased that he’s averaging only 1.8 assists per game. “It’s an issue,” Durant said. “I‘m playing a lot behind the pick and rolls, spotting up, playing the four a lot. Not getting a lot of opportunities in the pick and roll. But that’s on me. I’ve got to rebound better. Then I have to be more aggressive when I get it. But that’s unacceptable for somebody, who I feel as though I can do everything on the court. It’s unacceptable to average only two assists.”

F Kevin Durant had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in a loss Wednesday. “I didn’t think it stagnated,” Durant said. “We just missed shots. We were getting downhill, getting to the paint. Dion (Waiters) missed a nice, wide open three, I missed a turn-around on the baseline, Russell missed a few layups getting to the rim. I mean, we make those shots and you say it’s great offense. It’s a make or miss league. We missed them and they made them.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.