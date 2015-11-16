Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Anthony Morrow got his second start of the season, but he finished scoreless in 15 minutes. “I have been around the game for a long time,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “And I’ve never seen anyone shoot the ball as quick as he does. It’s really a fascinating thing to even watch him shoot. Like the way he catches it and it’s out of his hands.”

G Russell Westbrook had a game-high 27 points on 5-of-20 shooting. He shot 2-for-10 from behind the 3-point arc but was 15-for-17 from the free-throw line and was held to season-low five assists.

F Serge Ibaka joined G Russell Westbrook as the only Thunder players to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

F Kevin Durant on his strained hamstring: “Feel a lot better. Feels way better, actually. You can re-injure (hamstrings) pretty easily if you try and play through it, or as we say now, ‘Be tough.’ I call that being dumb.”