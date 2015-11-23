Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Dion Waiters earned a second straight start with his defense Friday against New York. “The thing I was most pleased with Dion in the game, he had a rough night shooting the ball, but I don’t feel he let it impact his defense at all,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “It was his best defensive game of the year.”

G Russell Westbrook scored 31 points to lead six players in double figures Sunday. He shot 12 of 22 from the field to go along with 11 assists, seven turnovers and five steals.

F Serge Ibaka collected 16 points, nine rebounds and a key block in the win for the Thunder (8-6).

F Kevin Durant missed his sixth straight game Sunday with a strained left hamstring. “All reports I got today, he is really moving in a good direction,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Hopefully he will be back in a few days. Right now I think everything is progressing in a very, very positive way. He continues to do more each day.” .