#US NBA
December 12, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma City in a Thursday win over Atlanta. It was the first time both Westbrook and F Kevin Durant had at least 20 points and 10 assists apiece.

F Serge Ibaka had 23 points and 10 rebounds Thursday in the Thunder’s win over the Hawks. He posted 11 points in the first nine minutes.

F Kevin Durant is 10th in the NBA in shooting percentage at .529. He was asked if he knew that was a career high for him. “Yeah, I know. I know,” Durant said. “I know that might seem bad, but hey, it’s what I do.”

F Kevin Durant racked up a triple-double to lead the Thunder to a 107-94 victory over the Hawks on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
