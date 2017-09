G Dion Waiters came off the bench to pour in 18 points and grab six rebounds.

F Kevin Durant was asked Wednesday if he’s trying to extend his range after launching 30-foot jumpers during shootaround. “I always have range when I step in the gym,” Durant replied.

F Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma City. He shot 8 of 14 from the field to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.