Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

C Enes Kanter contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Thunder (20-9) prevailed for the ninth time in 10 games. They also blew out the Lakers again, this one coming on the heels of a 118-78 beatdown Saturday in Oklahoma City.

PG Russell Westbrook had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Thunder to a 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

F Serge Ibaka added 17 points and seven rebounds in the Thunder’s 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

F Kevin Durant scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Thunder’s 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.