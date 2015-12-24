FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 25, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Enes Kanter contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Thunder (20-9) prevailed for the ninth time in 10 games. They also blew out the Lakers again, this one coming on the heels of a 118-78 beatdown Saturday in Oklahoma City.

PG Russell Westbrook had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Thunder to a 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

F Serge Ibaka added 17 points and seven rebounds in the Thunder’s 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

F Kevin Durant scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Thunder’s 120-85 rout of the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.