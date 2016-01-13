FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 15, 2016

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Enes Kanter is ninth in the NBA with a career-best 23.7 efficiency rating.

C Enes Kanter contributed 18 points off the bench for Oklahoma City in a win at Minnesota on Tuesday.

G Russell Westbrook is second in the NBA with a career-high 29.8 efficiency rating.

G Russell Westbrook compiled 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a win at Minnesota on Tuesday. Westbrook took control early on the offensive end, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

F Kevin Durant is third in the NBA with a 28.3 efficiency rating.

F Kevin Durant overcame early shooting woes to score 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma City held on to beat Minnesota 101-96.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
