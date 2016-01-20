FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 21, 2016 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Enes Kanter scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Thunder beat the Nuggets 110-104 on Tuesday night.

G Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points and 12 assists but fell short of his third straight triple-double. The guard has five this season and 24 in his career.

F Kevin Durant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

F Kevin Durant had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help Oklahoma City win its fifth straight. The Thunder won for the 20th time in 24 games despite shooting just 21 percent from 3-point range.

