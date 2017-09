G Andre Roberson is expected to miss three weeks with a sprained right knee.

G Russell Westbrook recorded 30 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder (34-13) Tuesday.

F Serge Ibaka contributed 12 points and a season-best 17 rebounds Tuesday.

F Kevin Durant’s 29.4 scoring average going into the game against the Knicks is his second highest against an Eastern Conference team.

F Kevin Durant poured in a season-high 44 points in the Thunder’s 128-122 overtime win against New York.