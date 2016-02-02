FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 2, 2016 / 3:44 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Cameron Payne was back in the lineup on Monday after missing one game with concussion symptoms. “I feel good about where he is at right now,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

F Kevin Durant was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 25-31. Durant averaged 34.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists as Oklahoma City won three consecutive games.

F Kevin Durant was named NBA Western Conference Players of the Week. His league-best average of 34.7 points for the week helped the Thunder to a 3-0 record. He ranked fourth in the conference with 11.7 rebounds, contributed 4.3 assists and averaged a conference-high 40.0 minutes. It is the 22nd time in his career Durant has earned the honor and the fourth time this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.