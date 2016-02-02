Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Cameron Payne was back in the lineup on Monday after missing one game with concussion symptoms. “I feel good about where he is at right now,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

F Kevin Durant was named NBA Western Conference Players of the Week. His league-best average of 34.7 points for the week helped the Thunder to a 3-0 record. He ranked fourth in the conference with 11.7 rebounds, contributed 4.3 assists and averaged a conference-high 40.0 minutes. It is the 22nd time in his career Durant has earned the honor and the fourth time this season.