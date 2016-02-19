FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 20, 2016

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Randy Foye was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Denver Nuggets for G D.J. Augustin and F Steve Novak, along with two-second round picks on Thursday. Foye has averaged career lows of six points and 19.8 minutes in 54 games for the Nuggets. He also has shot a career-low 35.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range this season as Denver attempts to integrate a younger roster. The 33-year-old has averaged 11 points and is a career 40 percent shooter in 656 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Denver. He was obtained by Denver in July 2013 as part of a three-team deal that sent Andre Iguodala to the Golden State Warriors and is the final year of a three-year contract.

